Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 Episode Release Dates & Time

Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez is back bringing more card game action to anime fans this summer. If you want to make sure you can watch the show the second it is available here are the release dates and times for Season 2.

When Does Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 Release?

Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 first premiered on July 5, 2024. The season will continue through the summer anime season with new episodes arriving weekly.

Just like Season 1, there are expected to be 13 episodes in the new run of this card game series, however, the episode count hasn’t yet been officially confirmed. Here is a look at the expected date for each episode to arrive.

Episode Date Episode 1 July 5 Episode 2 July 12 Episode 3 July 19 Episode 4 July 26 Episode 5 Aug. 2 Episode 6 Aug. 9 Episode 7 Aug. 16 Episode 8 Aug. 23 Episode 9 Aug. 30 Episode 10 Sept. 6 Episode 11 Sept. 13 Episode 12 Sept. 20 Episode 13 Sept. 27

Anime is always vulnerable to delays so if any of these dates change this article will be updated to reflect the new information. Similarly, should the official episode count differ then we will amend this table to ensure it is correct.

What Time Do New Episodes of Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 Release?

Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 episodes release first in Japan at 8:00 am JST on Saturdays, meaning that fans internationally will get their chance to watch at 4:40 pm PT each Friday.

The series will stream each week on Crunchyroll, and the service also boasts the entire library of previous episodes so you can binge through and catch up before more content arrives. There are two sections of Crunchyroll for this series, Cardfight!! Vanguard where you can check out the original series, and Cardfight!! Vanguard overDRESS where Divinez can be found.

