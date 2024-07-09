Cardfight Vanguard Divinez poster artwork with card being thrown
Category:
Anime & Manga

Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 Episode Release Dates & Time

More card game action in 2024.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jul 8, 2024 08:20 pm

Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez is back bringing more card game action to anime fans this summer. If you want to make sure you can watch the show the second it is available here are the release dates and times for Season 2.

Recommended Videos

When Does Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 Release?

Cardfight Vanguard Divinez Season 2 poster artwork

Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 first premiered on July 5, 2024. The season will continue through the summer anime season with new episodes arriving weekly. 

Just like Season 1, there are expected to be 13 episodes in the new run of this card game series, however, the episode count hasn’t yet been officially confirmed. Here is a look at the expected date for each episode to arrive.

EpisodeDate
Episode 1July 5
Episode 2July 12
Episode 3July 19
Episode 4July 26
Episode 5Aug. 2
Episode 6Aug. 9
Episode 7Aug. 16
Episode 8Aug. 23
Episode 9Aug. 30
Episode 10Sept. 6
Episode 11Sept. 13
Episode 12Sept. 20
Episode 13Sept. 27

Anime is always vulnerable to delays so if any of these dates change this article will be updated to reflect the new information. Similarly, should the official episode count differ then we will amend this table to ensure it is correct.

What Time Do New Episodes of Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 Release?

Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 episodes release first in Japan at 8:00 am JST on Saturdays, meaning that fans internationally will get their chance to watch at 4:40 pm PT each Friday.

The series will stream each week on Crunchyroll, and the service also boasts the entire library of previous episodes so you can binge through and catch up before more content arrives. There are two sections of Crunchyroll for this series, Cardfight!! Vanguard where you can check out the original series, and Cardfight!! Vanguard overDRESS where Divinez can be found.

Post Tag:
Anime
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]