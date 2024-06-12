Chainsaw Man Chapter 169 Release Date & Time Confirmed

After a couple of slower chapters, it seems like we might finally be headed towards our next big confrontation or fight scene in Chainsaw Man. Here’s when Chainsaw Man chapter 169 is set to be released.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 169 Release?

Unfortunately, it looks like we’re getting another bi-weekly release for Chainsaw Man, as chapter 169 won’t be out for a couple weeks after 168. Chainsaw Man chapter 169 is set to come out on June 25, 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

I’ve included a few timezones down below to give you an idea of when the new chapter comes out in your local regions:

Timezone Release Date & Time USA – East Coast June 25, 11 a.m. Eastern Time USA – West Coast June 25, 8 a.m. Pacific Time Europe June 25, 5 p.m. CET Australia June 26, 1 a.m. ACT Japan June 26, 12 a.m. JST

As always, do keep in mind that there’s a possibility that chapter leaks and spoilers may happen a day or two before the official release.

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man?

You’ll be able to read Chainsaw Man via the usual channels like Viz and Mangaplus. These sites usually allow you to read the latest chapter for free, but you’ll have to pay a small fee or subscribe if you’re looking to read the whole series.

In chapter 168, Denji and Asa/Yoru deal with the aftermath of their kiss. Yoru also hints at the fact that she and Asa are sharing a body, though Denji is still left largely confused at what just happened, and just what Asa feels towards him. Asa also confronts Yoru for kissing him without her consent, and the chapter ends as the group heads to a sushi restaurant for food, and to get ready for another battle.

It’s probably nothing, but the slogan of the sushi restaurant says “Death by sushi,” which could be seen as a little ominous.

