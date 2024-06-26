Chainsaw Man Chapter 170 Release Date & Time

Things have been feeling a little slow in the Chainsaw Man manga since Nayuta got taken away, but it looks like things are finally picking up again. Here’s when Chainsaw Man chapter 170 is set to be released.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 170 Release?

There won’t be any break this time around, which means that Chainsaw Man chapter 170 should release as per its usual weekly schedule assuming nothing else comes up. The chapter is set to drop on July 2, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. I’ve also included a few different timezones down below to give you an idea of what time it comes out in your area:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast July 2, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast July 2, 8 a.m. PT Europe July 2, 5 p.m. CET Australia July 3, 1 a.m. AUST Japan July 3, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man?

You’ll be able to read Chainsaw Man via the usual channels like Viz and Mangaplus. These sites usually allow you to read the latest chapter for free, but you’ll have to pay a small fee or subscribe if you’re looking to read the whole series. For Mangaplus, you’ll be able to read the full series for free for the first time, but keep in mind that you cannot go back to previously read chapters.

In chapter 169, Denji and Asa seem to still be recovering from what they’d just done in the alley, and the whole group arrives at Sushishi to have a meal before heading out. Things get interesting when they run into Mr Barem, who is the second-in-command of Chainsaw Man Church. Barem tells Denji that Public Security has the place surrounded, but if Denji promises to protect him, he’ll take him to see Nayuta.

