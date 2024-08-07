Chainsaw Man Chapter 174 Release Date & Time Confirmed

I’m not quite sure what I was expecting after the Ear devil got erased, but I do find myself wishing that little snag had lasted a little more than just one chapter. But oh well. Here’s the release date and time for Chainsaw Man chapter 174.

Recommended Videos

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 174 Come Out?

Chainsaw Man chapter 174 is set to release on Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

The series follows a weekly schedule, so the next chapter will drop one week later, as per usual. While the series does occasionally go on break from time to time, Chainsaw Man is generally quite consistent, with two-week breaks happening every three chapters or so.

I’ve also included a few different timezones down below to give you a better idea of when and what time the chapter will drop in your region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Aug. 13, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Aug. 13, 8 a.m. PT Europe Aug. 13, 5 p.m. CET Australia Aug. 14, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Aug. 14, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man?

You’ll be able to read Chainsaw Man via the usual channels like Viz and Mangaplus. These sites usually allow you to read the latest chapter for free, but you’ll have to pay a small fee or subscribe if you’re looking to read the whole series. For Mangaplus, you’ll be able to read the full series for free for the first time, but keep in mind that you cannot go back to previously read chapters.

In chapter 173, we saw the aftermath of the Chainsaw devil’s devouring of the Ear devil. All living beings had their ears taken away, which essentially meant that no one was able to hear anything. This would’ve been a pretty significant shift in dynamic in the way the world works, but alas, Public Security was able to force Chainsaw to regurgitate the Ear devil, and hearing was restored once again.

And that’s when Chainsaw Man chapter 174 is set to be released.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy