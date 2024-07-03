Claim to Fame Season 3 Release Date, Trailer, Relatives, and More

Claim to Fame Season 3 is just around the corner, bringing with it a whole new game of guess-the-celebrity-relative. But what do we know about the show so far? Here’s a round-up of Claim to Fame Season 3, including the release date, trailer, relatives, and more.
Claim to Fame Season 3 starts on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT, on ABC. The episode will also be available to stream on Hulu, and subsequent episodes should drop weekly, though the last two episodes will likely be bundled into a double bill.
Which Relatives Are in Claim to Fame Season 3?
ABC has shared which relatives will be appearing in the next season of Claim to Fame, along with their “two facts and a lie.” which they’ll be declaring at the beginning of the show. So, this should tell you a little about them, but keep in mind that one “fact” is fiction:
1. Adam.
- Celebrity relative: Uncle.
- Relative known for being An actor
- Highest award relative has won: Grammy Award
2. Bianca.
- Celebrity relative: Aunt
- Relative known for being: An actor
- Highest award relative has won: Peabody Award
3. Danny
- Celebrity relative: Uncle.
- Relative known for being: Pro-wrestler
- Highest award relative has won: Grammy Award
4. Dedrick
- Celebrity relative: Uncle
- Relative known for being: Singer
- Highest award relative has won: Best Rock Song
5. Gracie Lou
- Celebrity relative: Uncle.
- Relative known for being: Musician
- Highest award relative has won: Emmy Award
6. Hud
- Celebrity relative: Mom
- Relative known for being: Singer
- Highest award relative has won: Grammy Award
7. Jill
- Celebrity relative: Grandfather
- Relative known for being: Actor
- Highest award relative has won: People’s Choice Award
8. Mackenzie
- Celebrity relative: Father
- Relative known for being: Singer
- Highest award relative has won: Tony Award
9. Miguel
- Celebrity relative: Grandfather
- Relative known for being: Actor
- Highest award relative has won: Oscar Award
10. Naomi
- Celebrity relative: Cousin
- Relative known for being: Singer
- Highest award relative has won: Young Artist Award
11. Shane
- Celebrity relative: Cousin
- Relative known for being: Actor
- Highest award relative has won: Oscar Award
How Does Claim to Fame Season 3 Work?
Claim to Fame‘s third season will be pretty similar to previous seasons, only with a few tweaks. One such tweak is that the Clue Wall will only be available at specific times. But if you’ve not seen the show before, the short version is that the contestants live together and try to guess just who the others are related to.
There are challenges to complete, and players can be eliminated through various means. If one contestant guesses another’s identity correctly, the latter is out. But if they get it wrong, even if they jumble the name up slightly, they’re out. The winner goes home with $100,000. Surprisingly, hosts Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas don’t know who the celebrities are.
Claim to Fame Season 3’s Trailer
Here’s Claim to Fame Season’s 3 trailer, revealed via Instagram:
And that’s Claim to Fame Season 3’s release date, trailer, relatives, and more. And while you may not be able to net the $100,000, there’s nothing to stop you from joining in on the guesswork.
Claim to Fame airs on ABC.