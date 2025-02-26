Complete Ninja Time Weapons Tier Lists – How to Get Them All

Thematically based on the Naruto series, Ninja Time Roblox game is a fresh sandbox RPG primarily aimed at manga and anime fans, which explains why it swiftly became so popular across the Roblox platform. Today we’re covering weapons so let’s first dive into our Ninja Time weapons tier list.
Table of contents
- All Ninja Time Weapons Ranked
- Ninja Time S-Tier Weapons: Immortal Scythe
- Ninja Time S-Tier Weapons: Teleporter’s Sword
- Ninja Time A-Tier Weapons: Demon Brothers’ Chain
- Ninja Time A-Tier Weapons: Executioner Blade
- Ninja Time B-Tier Weapons: Snake’s Sword
- Ninja Time B-Tier Weapons: Demon Shuriken
- Ninja Time B-Tier Weapons: Raven’s Sword
- Ninja Time C-Tier Weapons: Giant Shuriken
- Ninja Time C-Tier Weapons: Sound Gauntlet
- Ninja Time D-Tier Weapons: Kunai
- All Ninja Time Sub-Weapons Ranked
All Ninja Time Weapons Ranked
We have already explored the Ninja Time Families and Ninja Time Elements, but today, we are going to dig into the best Ninja Time weapons and tool-like sub-weapons. I’ll cover the best ones, their stats, and how to find them and efficiently deploy them in combat. Let’s begin with the tier list and then we’ll dive into each weapon separately.
Ninja Time S-Tier Weapons: Immortal Scythe
|Weapon Attribute
|Details
|Name
|Immortal Scythe
|M1 Per Hit Base Damage
|25 + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
|Skill 1 Base Damage
|100 per hit + 2 per mastery level (weapons)
|Cooldown
|15 seconds
|Chakra Cost
|0
|Why S-Tier?
|Grants two skills, 10 base damage each
How to get Immortal’s Scythe: Exit the village east of Ishikage. Accept quest level 56 Boss Immortal with a 1% chance to roll the Immortal Scythe. If you are lucky, you can claim the ring and necklace in addition to this awesome triple-bladed harbinger of death.
Ninja Time S-Tier Weapons: Teleporter’s Sword
|Weapon Attribute
|Details
|Name
|Teleporter’s Sword
|M1 Per Hit Base Damage
|30 + fire damage in the last hit (2 seconds) + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
|Skill 1 Base Damage
|10 per hit + 0.6 per mastery level (weapons)
|Cooldown (Skill 1)
|15 seconds
|Chakra Cost (Skill 1)
|50
|Skill 2 Description
|0 Super Run
|Cooldown (Skill 2)
|20 seconds
|Chakra Cost (Skill 2)
|0 + 5 per second
|Why S-Tier?
|In addition to being a collectible weapon, it deals 30 base damage (w/fire damage effects), with a 15 to 20 second cooldown.
How to get Teleporter’s Sword: To get this gem of weaponry, you must be a Ninja Time Alpha Patreon member. This also applies to Raven’s Sword listed below, and other collectibles like Rikudou Sen, Ankokuji Clothing, and Daemon Clothing.
Ninja Time A-Tier Weapons: Demon Brothers’ Chain
|Weapon Attribute
|Details
|Name
|Demon Brothers’ Chain
|M1 Per Hit Base Damage
|15 + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
|Skill 1 Base Damage
|20 + 0.2 per mastery level (weapons)
|Cooldown (Skill 1)
|10 seconds
|Chakra Cost (Skill 1)
|0
|Skill 2 Base Damage
|10 + 0.2 per mastery level (weapons)
|Cooldown (Skill 2)
|20 seconds
|Chakra Cost (Skill 2)
|0
|Why A-Tier?
|Grants two skills, 15 base damage each. It increases to 20 with skills 1 and 2, with a 10-20 second cooldown.
How to get Demon Brothers’ Chain: Find and defeat the Demon Brothers (quest level 15) in the southern part of the map. They are located near the piers, with a 25% chance of rolling their unique and mighty gauntlet.
Ninja Time A-Tier Weapons: Executioner Blade
|Weapon Attribute
|Details
|Name
|Executioner Blade
|M1 Per Hit Base Damage
|20 + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
|Skill 1 Base Damage
|10 per second + 0.2 per mastery level (weapons)
|Skill 1 Cooldown
|10 seconds
|Skill 1 Chakra Cost
|0
|Skill 2 Description
|Create smoke that limits the opponent’s vision, highlights them, grants invisibility, and a 2x speed boost
|Skill 2 Cooldown
|20 seconds
|Skill 2 Chakra Cost
|50
|Why A-Tier?
|Has two skills with 20 base damage. Skill 1 has 10 base dmg, and Skill 2 blinds enemies, boosts your speed, and turns you invisible (effectively a Smoke Bomb sub-weapon). The cooldown is 10 to 20 seconds.
How to get Executioner Blade: Defeat Hidden Gas Demon, the quest level 28 boss, located at the end of the pier in the SW corner of the island. You can also get his clothing and mask. This epic sword has a 10% roll chance, so be prepared to fight them a lot.
Ninja Time B-Tier Weapons: Snake’s Sword
|Weapon Attribute
|Details
|Name
|Snake’s Sword
|M1 Per Hit Base Damage
|20 + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
|Skill 1 Base Damage
|200 + 4 per mastery level (weapons)
|Cooldown
|15 seconds
|Chakra Cost
|0
|Why B-Tier?
|Grants two skills with 20 base damage. Skills 1 and 2 have 10 base damage, with a 15-second cooldown.
How to get Snake’s Sword: Snake is a quest level 41 NPC located in the upper northern part of the island, surrounded by the mountain. In addition to the weapon, you can loot clothing and rope, and boost your vitality and chakra. The drop rate for this item is only 5%, and some patience is warranted.
Ninja Time B-Tier Weapons: Demon Shuriken
|Weapon Attribute
|Details
|Name
|Demon Shuriken
|M1 Per Hit Base Damage
|0
|Skill 1 Base Damage
|20 + 0.2 per mastery level (weapons)
|Cooldown
|8 seconds
|Chakra Cost
|0
|Why B-Tier?
|Enables one skill with 20 base damage, with an 8-second cooldown.
How to get Demon Shuriken: Once you slay the Curse Mark Black Flame, you can claim Demon Shuriken and other items like clothing, parts, Chi essence, tokens, and skills. The loot drop rate is 25%.
Ninja Time B-Tier Weapons: Raven’s Sword
|Weapon Attribute
|Details
|Name
|Raven’s Sword
|M1 Per Hit Base Damage
|30 + fire damage in the last hit (2 seconds) + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
|Skill 1 Base Damage
|Data unavailable
|Skill 2 Base Damage
|5 per hit + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
|Cooldown
|20 seconds
|Chakra Cost
|0 + 5 per second
|Why B-Tier?
|Enables two skills with 30 base damage, a 0-20 second cooldown, and it’s a collectible weapon.
How to get Raven Sword: Just like Teleporter’s Sword, Raven Sword can be unlocked only by Ninja Time Alpha Patreon members.
Ninja Time C-Tier Weapons: Giant Shuriken
|Weapon Attribute
|Details
|Name
|Giant Shuriken
|M1 Per Hit Base Damage
|0
|Skill 1 Base Damage
|50 + 1 per mastery level (weapons)
|Cooldown
|8 seconds
|Chakra Cost
|0
|Why C-Tier?
|Grants one skill with 20 base damage and an 8-second cooldown.
How to get Giant Shuriken: The Naruto anime series favorite, the Giant Shuriken can be claimed after beating Traitor, the quest level 8 boss. He’s south of Ishikage, outside the walls, and after the update, the drop rate is 100%.
Ninja Time C-Tier Weapons: Sound Gauntlet
|Weapon Attribute
|Details
|Name
|Sound Gauntlet
|M1 Per Hit Base Damage
|0
|Skill 1 Base Damage
|30 per second + 2 per mastery level (weapons)
|Cooldown (Skill 1)
|15 seconds
|Chakra Cost (Skill 1)
|0
|Why C-Tier?
|Grants one skill with 10 base damage and a 15-second cooldown.
How to get Sound Gauntlet: You can claim this neat sound-manipulating device after defeating 3 Sound Bros, near the ocean at the eastern edge of the world. However, the drop rate is only 10%.
Ninja Time D-Tier Weapons: Kunai
|Weapon Attribute
|Details
|Name
|Kunai
|M1 Per Hit Base Damage
|10 + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
|Skill 1 Base Damage
|5 + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
|Cooldown
|8 seconds
|Chakra Cost
|0
|Why D-Tier?
|Your basic purchasable weapon, one skill with 10 base damage and an 8-second cooldown.
How to get Kunai: Another legendary weapon from the Naruto series, Kunai is the basic go-to weapon you can either buy or pick up after you defeat Traitor.
All Ninja Time Sub-Weapons Ranked
With all of our top Ninja Time weapons listed, let’s check the various sub-weapons you can buy or collect in the famous Fire Country. Although not as powerful as your main weapons, these combat tools are highly effective when combined with the main melee weapons.
Ninja Time S-Tier Sub-Weapons: Shuriken
|Weapon Attribute
|Details
|Name
|Shuriken
|Base Damage
|10 + 0.1 per mastery level (Weapons)
|Max Carry
|20
|Cooldown
|5 seconds
|Why S-Tier?
|Ranged versatility with a speedy cooldown, effective in most situations.
How to get Shuriken: Standard Shuriken are unlocked from the start and you can replenish them for 1 Silver a piece from the High Muty. Not impressive compared to weapons but still better than bare hands.
Ninja Time A-Tier Sub-Weapons: Icy’s Needles
|Weapon Attribute
|Details
|Name
|Icy’s Needles
|Base Damage
|10 + 0.2 per mastery level (weapons)
|Max Carry
|20
|Cooldown
|5 seconds
|Why A-Tier?
|Nice amount of both damage and utility, suitable for multiple combat scenarios.
How to get Icy’s Needles: You can get them by resolving the quest level 17 boss named Icy. The NPC is due south, on the pier, close to Hidden Gas Demon. The chance of rolling the needles inspired by Haku is 25%, and you can score clothing and Icy’s mask.
Ninja Time B-Tier Sub-Weapons: Paper Bomb
|Weapon Attribute
|Details
|Name
|Paper Bomb
|Base Damage
|10 + 1 per mastery level (Weapons)
|Max Carry
|10
|Cooldown
|10 seconds
|Why B-Tier?
|A thrown explosive weapon dealing area damage, however, it requires precise timing and a bit of practice.
How to get Paper Bomb: This time-delay explosive device can be bought at High Muty’s shop for 10 Silver. The best part is you can stick this bomb on enemies as well as surfaces.
Ninja Time B-Tier Sub-Weapons: Ball Bomb
|Weapon Attribute
|Details
|Name
|Ball Bomb
|Base Damage
|10 + 0.5 per mastery level (weapons)
|Max Carry
|10
|Cooldown
|10 seconds
|Why B-Tier?
|A Paper Bomb’s sibling, with a slightly shorter cooldown, exploding on impact causing multiple target damage.
How to get Ball Bomb: You can buy Ball Bombs also from High Muty, at 5 Silver a piece.
Ninja Time C-Tier Sub-Weapons: Smoke Bomb
|Weapon Attribute
|Details
|Name
|Smoke Bomb
|Effect
|Create smoke that limits your opponent’s vision and highlights them, granting you invisibility and a 2x speed boost
|Base Damage
|0
|Max Carry
|5
|Cooldown
|20 seconds
|Why C-Tier?
|Used for confusing foes with a smoke screen. It has a long cooldown and it is highly situational tactical tool.
How to get Smoke Bomb: It’s on sale at High Muty for 5 Silver per bomb.
This concludes our Ninja Time weapons tier list and sub-weapons available in the Fire Country.
Published: Feb 26, 2025 05:07 am