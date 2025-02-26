Forgot password
Video Games

Complete Ninja Time Weapons Tier Lists – How to Get Them All

Learn all about Ninja Time weapons and how to find them ASAP.
Igor Mihaljević
Published: Feb 26, 2025 05:07 am

Thematically based on the Naruto series, Ninja Time Roblox game is a fresh sandbox RPG primarily aimed at manga and anime fans, which explains why it swiftly became so popular across the Roblox platform. Today we’re covering weapons so let’s first dive into our Ninja Time weapons tier list.                

Table of contents

All Ninja Time Weapons Ranked

We have already explored the Ninja Time Families and Ninja Time Elements, but today, we are going to dig into the best Ninja Time weapons and tool-like sub-weapons. I’ll cover the best ones, their stats, and how to find them and efficiently deploy them in combat. Let’s begin with the tier list and then we’ll dive into each weapon separately. 

ninja-time-roblox-game-weapons-tier-list
Photo by Escapist

Ninja Time S-Tier Weapons: Immortal Scythe

ninja-time-roblox-immortal's-scythe-weapon
Photo by Ninja Time Trello Board
Weapon AttributeDetails
NameImmortal Scythe
M1 Per Hit Base Damage25 + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
Skill 1 Base Damage100 per hit + 2 per mastery level (weapons)
Cooldown15 seconds
Chakra Cost0
Why S-Tier?Grants two skills, 10 base damage each

How to get Immortal’s Scythe: Exit the village east of Ishikage. Accept quest level 56 Boss Immortal with a 1% chance to roll the Immortal Scythe. If you are lucky, you can claim the ring and necklace in addition to this awesome triple-bladed harbinger of death.

Ninja Time S-Tier Weapons: Teleporter’s Sword

ninja-time-roblox-teleporters-sword-weapon
Photo by Ninja Time Trello Board
Weapon AttributeDetails
NameTeleporter’s Sword
M1 Per Hit Base Damage30 + fire damage in the last hit (2 seconds) + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
Skill 1 Base Damage10 per hit + 0.6 per mastery level (weapons)
Cooldown (Skill 1)15 seconds
Chakra Cost (Skill 1)50
Skill 2 Description0 Super Run
Cooldown (Skill 2)20 seconds
Chakra Cost (Skill 2)0 + 5 per second
Why S-Tier? In addition to being a collectible weapon, it deals 30 base damage (w/fire damage effects), with a 15 to 20 second cooldown.

How to get Teleporter’s Sword: To get this gem of weaponry, you must be a Ninja Time Alpha Patreon member. This also applies to Raven’s Sword listed below, and other collectibles like Rikudou Sen, Ankokuji Clothing, and Daemon Clothing.

Ninja Time A-Tier Weapons: Demon Brothers’ Chain

ninja-time-roblox-game-demon-brothers-chain-weapon
Photo by Ninja Time Trello Board
Weapon AttributeDetails
NameDemon Brothers’ Chain
M1 Per Hit Base Damage15 + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
Skill 1 Base Damage20 + 0.2 per mastery level (weapons)
Cooldown (Skill 1)10 seconds
Chakra Cost (Skill 1)0
Skill 2 Base Damage10 + 0.2 per mastery level (weapons)
Cooldown (Skill 2)20 seconds
Chakra Cost (Skill 2)0
Why A-Tier?Grants two skills, 15 base damage each. It increases to 20 with skills 1 and 2, with a 10-20 second cooldown.

How to get Demon Brothers’ Chain: Find and defeat the Demon Brothers (quest level 15) in the southern part of the map. They are located near the piers, with a 25% chance of rolling their unique and mighty gauntlet.

Ninja Time A-Tier Weapons: Executioner Blade

ninja-time-roblox-game-executioner-blade-weapon
Photo by Ninja Time Trello Board
Weapon AttributeDetails
NameExecutioner Blade
M1 Per Hit Base Damage20 + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
Skill 1 Base Damage10 per second + 0.2 per mastery level (weapons)
Skill 1 Cooldown10 seconds
Skill 1 Chakra Cost0
Skill 2 DescriptionCreate smoke that limits the opponent’s vision, highlights them, grants invisibility, and a 2x speed boost
Skill 2 Cooldown20 seconds
Skill 2 Chakra Cost50
Why A-Tier?Has two skills with 20 base damage. Skill 1 has 10 base dmg, and Skill 2 blinds enemies, boosts your speed, and turns you invisible (effectively a Smoke Bomb sub-weapon). The cooldown is 10 to 20 seconds.

How to get Executioner Blade: Defeat Hidden Gas Demon, the quest level 28 boss, located at the end of the pier in the SW corner of the island. You can also get his clothing and mask. This epic sword has a 10% roll chance, so be prepared to fight them a lot.

Ninja Time B-Tier Weapons: Snake’s Sword

ninja-time-roblox-snakes-sword-weapon
Photo by Ninja Time Trello Board
Weapon AttributeDetails
NameSnake’s Sword
M1 Per Hit Base Damage20 + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
Skill 1 Base Damage200 + 4 per mastery level (weapons)
Cooldown15 seconds
Chakra Cost0
Why B-Tier?Grants two skills with 20 base damage. Skills 1 and 2 have 10 base damage, with a 15-second cooldown.

How to get Snake’s Sword: Snake is a quest level 41 NPC located in the upper northern part of the island, surrounded by the mountain. In addition to the weapon, you can loot clothing and rope, and boost your vitality and chakra. The drop rate for this item is only 5%, and some patience is warranted.

Ninja Time B-Tier Weapons: Demon Shuriken

ninja-time-roblox-game-demon-shuriken
Photo by Ninja Time Trello Board
Weapon AttributeDetails
NameDemon Shuriken
M1 Per Hit Base Damage0
Skill 1 Base Damage20 + 0.2 per mastery level (weapons)
Cooldown8 seconds
Chakra Cost0
Why B-Tier?Enables one skill with 20 base damage, with an 8-second cooldown.

How to get Demon Shuriken: Once you slay the Curse Mark Black Flame, you can claim Demon Shuriken and other items like clothing, parts, Chi essence, tokens, and skills. The loot drop rate is 25%.

Ninja Time B-Tier Weapons: Raven’s Sword

ninja-time-roblox-ravens-sword-weapon
Photo by Ninja Time Trello Board
Weapon AttributeDetails
NameRaven’s Sword
M1 Per Hit Base Damage30 + fire damage in the last hit (2 seconds) + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
Skill 1 Base DamageData unavailable
Skill 2 Base Damage5 per hit + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
Cooldown20 seconds
Chakra Cost0 + 5 per second
Why B-Tier?Enables two skills with 30 base damage, a 0-20 second cooldown, and it’s a collectible weapon.

How to get Raven Sword: Just like Teleporter’s Sword, Raven Sword can be unlocked only by Ninja Time Alpha Patreon members.

Ninja Time C-Tier Weapons: Giant Shuriken

ninja-time-roblox-game-giant-shuriken
Photo by Ninja Time Trello Board
Weapon AttributeDetails
NameGiant Shuriken
M1 Per Hit Base Damage0
Skill 1 Base Damage50 + 1 per mastery level (weapons)
Cooldown8 seconds
Chakra Cost0
Why  C-Tier?Grants one skill with 20 base damage and an 8-second cooldown.

How to get Giant Shuriken: The Naruto anime series favorite, the Giant Shuriken can be claimed after beating Traitor, the quest level 8 boss. He’s south of Ishikage, outside the walls, and after the update, the drop rate is 100%.

Ninja Time C-Tier Weapons: Sound Gauntlet

ninja-time-roblox-sound-gauntlet-weapon
Photo by Ninja Time Trello Board
Weapon AttributeDetails
NameSound Gauntlet
M1 Per Hit Base Damage0
Skill 1 Base Damage30 per second + 2 per mastery level (weapons)
Cooldown (Skill 1)15 seconds
Chakra Cost (Skill 1)0
Why C-Tier?Grants one skill with 10 base damage and a 15-second cooldown.

How to get Sound Gauntlet: You can claim this neat sound-manipulating device after defeating 3 Sound Bros, near the ocean at the eastern edge of the world. However, the drop rate is only 10%.

Ninja Time D-Tier Weapons: Kunai

ninja-time-roblox-kunai-weapon
Photo by Ninja Time Trello Board
Weapon AttributeDetails
NameKunai
M1 Per Hit Base Damage10 + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
Skill 1 Base Damage5 + 0.1 per mastery level (weapons)
Cooldown8 seconds
Chakra Cost0
Why D-Tier?Your basic purchasable weapon, one skill with 10 base damage and an 8-second cooldown.

How to get Kunai: Another legendary weapon from the Naruto series, Kunai is the basic go-to weapon you can either buy or pick up after you defeat Traitor.

All Ninja Time Sub-Weapons Ranked

With all of our top Ninja Time weapons listed, let’s check the various sub-weapons you can buy or collect in the famous Fire Country. Although not as powerful as your main weapons, these combat tools are highly effective when combined with the main melee weapons.

ninja-time-sub-weapons-tier-list
Photo by Escapist

Ninja Time S-Tier Sub-Weapons: Shuriken

ninja-time-roblox-shuriken-weapon
Photo by Ninja Time Trello Board
Weapon AttributeDetails
NameShuriken
Base Damage10 + 0.1 per mastery level (Weapons)
Max Carry20
Cooldown5 seconds
Why S-Tier?Ranged versatility with a speedy cooldown, effective in most situations.

How to get Shuriken: Standard Shuriken are unlocked from the start and you can replenish them for 1 Silver a piece from the High Muty. Not impressive compared to weapons but still better than bare hands.

Ninja Time A-Tier Sub-Weapons: Icy’s Needles

ninja-time-roblox-icys-nedless-subweapon
Photo by Ninja Time Trello Board
Weapon AttributeDetails
NameIcy’s Needles
Base Damage10 + 0.2 per mastery level (weapons)
Max Carry20
Cooldown5 seconds
Why A-Tier?Nice amount of both damage and utility, suitable for multiple combat scenarios.

How to get Icy’s Needles: You can get them by resolving the quest level 17 boss named Icy. The NPC is due south, on the pier, close to Hidden Gas Demon. The chance of rolling the needles inspired by Haku is 25%, and you can score clothing and Icy’s mask.

Ninja Time B-Tier Sub-Weapons: Paper Bomb

ninja-time-roblox-paper-bomb-sub-weapon
Photo by Ninja Time Trello Board
Weapon AttributeDetails
NamePaper Bomb
Base Damage10 + 1 per mastery level (Weapons)
Max Carry10
Cooldown10 seconds
Why B-Tier?A thrown explosive weapon dealing area damage, however, it requires precise timing and a bit of practice.

How to get Paper Bomb: This time-delay explosive device can be bought at High Muty’s shop for 10 Silver. The best part is you can stick this bomb on enemies as well as surfaces.

Ninja Time B-Tier Sub-Weapons: Ball Bomb

ninja-time-roblox-ball-bomb-weapon
Photo by Ninja Time Trello Board
Weapon AttributeDetails
NameBall Bomb
Base Damage10 + 0.5 per mastery level (weapons)
Max Carry10
Cooldown10 seconds
Why B-Tier?A Paper Bomb’s sibling, with a slightly shorter cooldown, exploding on impact causing multiple target damage.

How to get Ball Bomb: You can buy Ball Bombs also from High Muty, at 5 Silver a piece.

Ninja Time C-Tier Sub-Weapons: Smoke Bomb


ninja-time-roblox-smoke-bomb-sub-weapon
Photo by Ninja Time Trello Board
Weapon AttributeDetails
NameSmoke Bomb
EffectCreate smoke that limits your opponent’s vision and highlights them, granting you invisibility and a 2x speed boost 
Base Damage0
Max Carry5
Cooldown20 seconds
Why C-Tier?Used for confusing foes with a smoke screen. It has a long cooldown and it is highly situational tactical tool.

How to get Smoke Bomb: It’s on sale at High Muty for 5 Silver per bomb.

This concludes our Ninja Time weapons tier list and sub-weapons available in the Fire Country. If you are a hardcore anime fan, make sure to peek in our Ninja Time Clans Guide, or check a related anime game and claim your Jujutsu Shenanigans Codes before playing this fantastic title.

