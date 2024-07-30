Dandadan Chapter 164 Release Date & Time

Dandadan has received a major boost in popularity during 2024, and now there are more people following the manga than ever before. If you’re one of those people, here’s when you can expect to see Chapter 164 arrive.

When Does Dandadan Chapter 164 Release?

Dandadan Chapter 164 will arrive on Sept. 2, 2024, at around 8 am PT. The chapter will be available to read for free on the Viz Media website when it lands alongside Chapters 162 and 163.

Fans were expecting to get the next chapter in this manga’s story early in August, however, mangaka Yukinobu Tatsu confirmed with the release of Chapter 163 that they would be taking a month-long break to research. Hopefully, this break means that the manga returns stronger than ever before.

Dandadan has exploded in popularity in 2024 thanks to the announcement of an anime adaptation that will be hitting streaming and theaters later in the year. With this on the horizon, now is the perfect time to binge through all of the manga so far, and there are two ways to do that. Digitally or physically.

For those happy to read digitally, Dandadan is available via Viz Media’s website or the Shonen Jump app, but you can also purchase the physical books to collect and read. Right now there are eight volumes of Dandadan available in book shops with the ninth on its way in October. While that won’t get you completely up-to-date it will provide a large portion of the Dandadan story.

The Dandadan theatrical screening will give fans a glimpse at the anime’s first three episodes and it is set to arrive in late August and September around the globe. After that, the anime will be released weekly through Netflix and Crunchyroll.

For those looking to stick with the manga exclusively, Sept. 2 is the important date to note down when Chapter 164 will be available to read.

