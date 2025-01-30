How Many Years Apart Are Netflix’s Daredevil and Born Again on the MCU Timeline?

Disney+ revival series Daredevil: Born Again picks up after Netflix’s original Daredevil show – but how long after? Read on to find out how many years apart Daredevil and Born Again are, and how this fits with the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline!

Recommended Videos

How Many Years Apart Are Netflix’s Daredevil and Born Again?

There’s a lot of talk online right now about Daredevil: Born Again taking place six years after Season 3 of the Netflix series. This is based off comments the Man Without Fear himself, Charlie Cox, made during a recent SFX interview. “[Born Again] doesn’t feel like exactly the same as [Netflix’s Daredevil],” Cox said. “The pacing is different. The identity has shifted. It’s six years later. The kind of shows that people watch on television, they influence how you make a TV show.”

Related: Every Daredevil Comics Costume Teased in the Born Again Trailer

So, yes: Cox did mention a six-year time jump. But he’s not talking about the MCU timeline; he’s talking about the real-life gap between the end of Daredevil Season 3 in 2017 and the start of Born Again‘s 2023-2024 shoot. That said, there’s some evidence that Cox’s timescales also apply to Born Again‘s in-universe chronology (more or less). Notably, one of his Born Again co-stars, Wilson Bethel, previously described the show as set five years on from Daredevil‘s third season. Bottom line? Daredevil: Born Again kicks off roughly half a decade after its Netflix predecessor.

Where Does Daredevil: Born Again Fit on the MCU Timeline?

Potentially, it doesn’t! If Daredevil: Born Again does indeed take place five or six years after Daredevil Season 3, then that causes potential headaches for the wider MCU timeline. See, current franchise intel positions Season 3 before Thor: Ragnarok, which means it’s probably set in 2017. Five or six years later is 2022 or 2023 – years before Born Again‘s launchpad shows, Hawkeye and Echo.

Related: Who Are Daredevil: Born Again’s Two New Characters, Muse and White Tiger?

There’s not much wiggle room in it, either. Hawkeye (set in 2024) leads into the narrative of Echo (set in 2025), which in turn tees up Born Again (its post-credits scene seeds Born Again‘s “Mayor Fisk”-inspired plotline). So, for Daredevil: Born Again to fit with the established MCU timeline, it really needs to take place eight or nine years after Daredevil Season 3!

Daredevil: Born Again debuts on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy