Every Comic to Read Before Daredevil: Born Again Debuts

Keen to brush up your Marvel lore before Daredevil: Born Again drops in March? Here’s a round-up of every Daredevil comic you need to read before Born Again debuts on Disney+!

Recommended Videos

Note: Daredevil: Born Again isn’t a direct adaptation of any of the titles listed below. Instead, it cribs characters and concepts from them. Oh, and we haven’t included the actual Daredevil “Born Again” arc itself, since Marvel Studios has seemingly borrowed just the name (and not much else) of Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s seminal 80s tale.

Devil’s Reign #1-6 (Plus the Wider ‘Mayor Fisk’ Storyline)

As confirmed by Daredevil: Born Again‘s recently released trailer, Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin’s tilt at City Hall is a key plot point in the Disney+ revival series. This reflects the hulking crime boss’s career trajectory in the comics, which saw Fisk become Mayor of New York City in 2017’s Daredevil #28. Fisk holds the Big Apple’s top job until Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s 2022 crossover Devil’s Reign, where he’s forced from office by DD and some of his superhero pals. That’ll happen when you rig the election and enforce a ban on costumed vigilantes using less-than-legal means! How much of the above applies to Daredevil: Born Again‘s narrative remains unclear, however, Devil’s Reign (and the wider “Mayor Fisk” storyline) are very much “must-read” comics pre-launch.

‘Trial of the Century’ (Daredevil Vol. 2 #38-40)

Daredevil: Born Again marks the live-action debut of Marvel’s first Latin American superhero, Hector Ayala/White Tiger. White Tiger’s shown up in plenty of comics since 1975’s Deadly Hands of Kung Fu #19, some of which feature Matt Murdock and his horn-headed alter-ego. But for our money, the obvious pre-Born Again pick is Daredevil Vol. 2 #38-40’s three-part arc, “Trial of the Century.” Written by Brian Michael Bendis with art by Manuel Gutierrez (Parts 1-2) and Terry Dodson (Part 3), “Trial of the Century” sees Murdock and Foggy Nelson defend Hector after he’s put on trial for murder. What follows is a gripping yarn about the moral and legal quandaries of crime-fighting that showcases Matt’s skills as a lawyer – both of which will likely factor into Born Again‘s story.

Related: Every Daredevil Comics Costume Teased in the Born Again Trailer

‘Fog’ (Daredevil Vol. 1 #220)

The original Netflix Daredevil series already introduced two of Matt Murdock’s major comics love interests, Karen Page and Elektra Natchios, to the MCU (three, if you count Typhoid Mary’s role in sister series Iron Fist). Born Again is set to bump that tally even higher with the arrival of Heather Glenn, who Matt was briefly engaged to in the comics! But as is always the case when it comes to the Man Without Fear’s love life, his relationship with Heather quickly took a turn for the worst. He’s a manipulative jerk, she’s struggling with alcoholism (and at one point, controlled by skeezy baddie the Purple Man). Sadly, it all culminates in Heather committing suicide in Daredevil Vol. 1 #220, “Fog.” Hopefully, Marvel Studios has a less tragic fate in store for Heather’s live-action incarnation!

‘Child’s Play’ / ‘Good Guys Wear Red!’ (Daredevil Vol. 1 #183-184)

Daredevil and Frank Castle/The Punisher have co-starred in a bunch of books over the years. What’s more, they’ve also met in the MCU, thanks to the Netflix Daredevil series (as touched on in Born Again‘s trailer). As such, there are plenty of entry points to the Daredevil/Punisher dynamic to choose from. But why not go back to their first encounter, in Daredevil Vol. 1 #183-184? Scripted by Roger McKenzie and Frank Miller and illustrated by Miller and Klaus Janson, this taut two-parter establishes Matt and Frank’s clashing views on where to draw the line in the war on crime. That’ll surely come up in Born Again. Or you could check out Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark’s “The Devil in Cell Block D” (Daredevil (Vol. 2) #82-87), which boasts an uneasy alliance between Daredevil and Punisher – another potential Born Again plot point.

Related: All Major Actors & Cast List for Daredevil: Born Again

‘Dark Art’ (Daredevil Vol. 5 #10-14)

Finally, anyone desperate to know more about Daredevil: Born Again‘s villain, Muse, needs to read “Dark Art.” Spanning Daredevil Vol. 5 #10-14 this Charles Soule and Ron Garney joint marks Muse’s first comics appearance. It sets up his grisly, “serial killer street artist” M.O., as well as his ability to evade Daredevil’s superhuman senses. Whether Born Again will carry over either of these traits is up in the air for now, however, the odds seem good. Just don’t go into “Dark Art” expecting to find the answer to Muse’s secret identity; that’s still a secret to this day!

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 debuts on Disney+ on March 4, 2025, and will run for nine episodes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy