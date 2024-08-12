Days With My Stepsister Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

Days With My Stepsister Episode 6 ended with yet another change in the status quo of Yuta and Saki’s lives. As the relationship between the step-siblings becomes less distant and more friendly, when can fans expect Episode 7 of Days With My Stepsister to be released?

When Does Days With My Stepsister Episode 7 Come Out?

Days With My Stepsister episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 15, 2024. If you want to know what time the episode drops exactly, check out the list below of time-zone-specific release dates:

Thursday, August 15, 2024, 5:30 AM PT

Thursday, August 15, 2024, 6:30 AM MT

Thursday, August 15, 2024, 7:30 AM CST

Thursday, August 15, 2024, 8:30 AM EST

The unconventional romance anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll. There are free and paid versions of Crunchyroll membership that are available so that you can stream the rest of Days With My Stepsister as the episodes, including Episode 7, are released.

What Happens in Days With My Stepsister Episode 6?

Days With My Stepsister Episode 6 features the culmination of Saki’s efforts to improve her grades with a re-test that Yuta has helped her study for over the past few episodes of the season. It’s with the results of this test that Yuta and Saki grow closer as friends and that despite their awkward situation of being step-siblings, they can learn to rely on each other and not be the “strangers” that they propositioned themselves as.

The episode also ended with the interesting tease that Saki would start working at the same bookstore as Yuta. The two step-siblings had been trying to find Saki a job since the beginning of the season, and her decision to work in the same place as Yuta shows how she is not only comfortable with seeing him more often but that it is something she would look forward to. Episode 7 will more than likely show whether she gets the job or not.

So, Days With My Stepsister Episode 7 will be released on Thursday, August 15, 2024, and will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

