Do You Need to Know How to Play Blackjack to Play Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers?

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers is taking a fair number of hints from Baltaro and turning a popular form of poker into a rogue-like. Do you need to be familiar with Blackjack before jumping into this adventure?

Should You Learn How to Play Blackjack Before Playing Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers?

Since Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers doesn’t offer much in the way of a tutorial, outside of a few easy matches at the start of your dungeon-crawling adventure, it may not be the worst idea to familiarize yourself with Blackjack. While the basic idea of Blackjack is getting as close to 21 as possible without going over, adding additional wacky cards that can fundamentally change the game can be a little confusing.

The general idea of Blackjack, at least in Dungeons & Degendrate Gamblers, involves you getting as close to 21 as you possibly can without going over. Some cards will increase the number that you need to reach, or cards that will lower the overall goal, but the closer you are to that goal the better. Your opponent will also be attempting to get to the same number, and depending on the difference in points, you’ll give or receive damage. It’s an RPG mixed with Poker, and it’s rather interesting.

There are a few fundamental changes to the formula here, including hit points, the amount of chips you can bet, and even the addition of wild cards that can make a hand go off the rails. Consider looking up some of the terminology of Blackjack to understand, as the game is otherwise fairly straightforward.

That being said, even if you’re unfamiliar with Blackjack in general, you’ll slowly pick up on the game. I would recommend reading up on the original Poker game a little before jumping into Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers if you’re unfamiliar with this type of game but know you can succeed by pure luck if you don’t want to dig further than you have to.

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers is available now on Steam.

