Does Black Myth: Wukong Have Multiplayer?

Black Myth: Wukong is almost here, and as one of the most highly anticipated titles of 2024 fans naturally have questions. One of these is whether the game will have multiplayer. If you’re hoping to play alongside friends, here’s everything that we know so far.

Recommended Videos

Is There Multiplayer in Black Myth: Wukong?

No, there is no multiplayer in Black Myth: Wukong so don’t expect to be adventuring around slaying bosses alongside your friends. As it has always been marketed, this is a true single-player experience.

The Steam listing for Black Myth: Wukong doesn’t mention any multiplayer features at all, which suggests there won’t be any whispers or similar features to what fans will remember from Elden Ring and previous Souls titles. This is just another factor that firmly puts Black Myth: Wukong in its own category, away from the Soulslikes we’ve seen in recent years.

Despite the lack of multiplayer features we expect that Black Myth: Wukong will still have a thriving online community at launch given the hype behind it, but to interact with other fans you’ll need to take to the internet, rather than doing so in the game.

While multiplayer features can be extremely useful in boss rush games it might be a good thing that they aren’t present here simply because this is intended to be an engaging narrative-driven experience and summoning a friend in to help would just break the story entirely. If you do get stuck you can always call on community support through social media.

Should there be any multiplayer features added at launch or later this article will be updated, but for now don’t expect any to be present. Black Myth: Wukong will be released on Aug. 20, 2024, and you can check out the global rollout times right here at Escapist Magazine.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy