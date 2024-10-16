Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the long-awaited new entry in BioWare’s RPG series, is on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. And if you’re thinking of buying it on the latter platform, you’ll want to know whether Dragon Age: The Veilguard has Denuvo. Here’s the answer.

Does Dragon Age: The Veilguard Have Denuvo on PC?

If you’re not a fan of Denuvo, the good news is that Dragon Age: The Veilguard does not have it. This has been officially confirmed by BioWare through the official Dragon Age account. The developer has also stated that there is no kind of DRM in place whatsoever.

You will still need to log into Steam if you’ve bought it from that platform, but you’ll then be able to go offline and play it as long as you want. There’s no need for you to check in with some third-party server, nor does the game become unplayable if you lose your connection.

That’s not to say that’s what’s happened with Denuvo with Dragon Age: The Veilguard. While Denuvo is certainly controversial, no one has been able to 100% prove that it slows down your PC or causes other problems. However, a lot of players have a negative perception of this anti-piracy technology and will go out of their way to avoid games that have Denuvo incorporated.

There’s even a Steam group that tracks games with Denuvo, such as Star Wars: Outlaws and the upcoming Monster Hunter: Wilds. Some developers have removed Denuvo after release and some have even pulled it before, as was the case with Payday 3. That move was welcomed by players, though Payday 3 had a whole bunch of other problems at launch.

The answer, then, to whether Dragon Age: The Veilguard has Denuvo is no, and it has no DRM other than logging in to download it.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

