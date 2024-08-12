Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 4, Episode 6, “End of the Beginning.”

Now that The Umbrella Academy has dropped its fourth and final season, fans are desperate for any additional content involving the Hargreeves family. With this in mind, read on to find out whether The Umbrella Academy Season 4 has a post-credits scene!

Does The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Yep, The Umbrella Academy Season 4, Episode 6, “End of the Beginning,” does indeed include a post-credits scene. It’s set in the same park as the series finale’s epilogue and depicts a bunch of flowers suddenly sprouting under a tree. Not exactly earth-shattering stuff… until you clock the specifics. For starters, the flowers are marigolds – the namesake of the alien substance that gave the Umbrella Academy their powers. They even appear to glitter with Marigold-like particles! Then there’s the number of blooms: eight; one for each of the Hargreeves siblings, plus married-in family member Lila Pitts. So, the implications are huge; maybe the Brellies weren’t fully erased from existence after all.

That said, we probably shouldn’t read too much into The Umbrella Academy Season 4’s post-credits scene. Just because some Marigold-infused marigolds exist in the show’s restored timeline doesn’t mean Luther, Viktor, and the gang are coming back. Indeed, the whole point of Season 4’s ending is that they can’t return without breaking reality all over again. Plus, Netflix hasn’t renewed The Umbrella Academy for any further seasons, seemingly ruling out a Brellies comeback. So, until any of this changes, Season 4’s post-credits scene is simply a sweet tribute to our fallen heroes.

The Umbrella Academy Showrunner Unpacks Season 4’s Post-Credits Scene

Still convinced The Umbrella Academy Season 4’s stinger sets up the Hargreeves’ return? A recent Tudum interview with showrunner Steve Blackman may temper that enthusiasm. Notably, Blackman insisted that the marigold flowers weren’t “necessarily” the Brellies themselves. At the same time, he wouldn’t shut down the possibility of the show’s story continuing, either.

“We can assume that some essence of Marigold still exists somewhere in the world,” Blackman said. “It may do nothing ever again. And it could just be flowers, or it could be what’s left of them because there happens to be eight flowers. And a couple of them kind of turn into each other. But I’m leaving it to the audience to decide what it really means. Does that mean there could be more of the Umbrella Academy or is it just that a tiny bit of their essence does go on?”

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.

