Dragon Ball Daima Finally Gets Official Release Date

Dragon Ball Daima is one of the most hyped anime series of the year, and now fans can finally make their plans as the premiere date for the series has been announced.

Recommended Videos

A Japanese news report has revealed that Dragon Ball Daima will premiere in Japan on Oct. 11, 2024. New episodes of the series are then expected each Friday through the Fall season. The show will air on TV at 11:40 pm JST in Japan, meaning that fans in the United States will most likely get it on the same day.

At the time of writing, there have been no details shared about where Dragon Ball Daima will stream internationally, so we’ll have to wait for more details before we know for sure how to watch it. Given the popularity of the franchise it’s obvious that it will get international distribution so expect that information to be announced in the coming weeks.

Dragon Ball Daima may look quirky with its chibi style, but this series is another project from the original creator of Dragon Ball Akira Toriyama. This is also one of the final Dragon Ball-related projects that the legendary Mangaka worked on before his death in March 2024. The series will celebrate 40 years of Dragon Ball and tell a new story where Goku and his friends are shrunk forcing them to head into a new world with the goal of changing things back to normal.

In the Matan Web report detailing Dragon Ball Daima’s release Fuji Television program director Nakajima Yuichi shared that all episodes of the upcoming series are complete. The first episode of the series will be 10 minutes longer than the others, fitting into a 40-minute broadcast timeslot.

While it might be disappointing that not all of the details are clear, the silver lining is that now Dragon Ball Daima has a date, and fans can finally start the countdown for it to arrive.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy