Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Reportedly Expands the Game’s Story

JRPG fans had a reason to rejoice earlier this week, as Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D made an appearance at the recent Nintendo Direct. Although the game was first announced years ago, there is now not only an official release date but also more being added to an already massive game.

According to RPG Site, a preview session of Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D opened with a pre-recorded message from Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii and the producer of the remake, Masaaki Hayasaka. In the message, the producer revealed that the new game will include additional story scenarios written under Horii’s supervision. This is a very exciting development for fans of the series, as it gives players more to see in the game and expands on the Erdrick trilogy that has served as the foundation of every subsequent entry in the series.

Horii stated that Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remains faithful to the original game, a fact that Square Enix echoed during the session. The remake will also make modern improvements to the game, which is excellent news considering how well SE did with the recent Final Fantasy VII remakes.

The new visual style of Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D was also spotlighted, with particular emphasis placed on how it is used to make the different regions of the game world feel more distinct as if the player is actually traveling across an entire world. Hayasaka added to this, stating that the goal of the remake is to not only “do right by fans of the original game” but also introduce new JRPG fans to this awesome and fascinating franchise.

Perhaps the best news of all is that Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D will take advantage of Square Enix’s new multiplatform initiative, making it immediately available on a number of systems when it releases on November 14th. This means that Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC owners will all be able to experience what is sure to be an epic remake of a game considered by many to be one of the greatest JRPGs of all time.

