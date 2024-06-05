Dreaming Freedom Chapter 144 Release Date Confirmed

Things are getting extra spicy in the webtoon Dreaming Freedom, and with that being the case, readers are having trouble waiting for more. Thankfully, the series doesn’t take too long to drop new chapters. Here’s the confirmed release date for Dreaming Freedom Chapter 144.

Chapter 143 of Dreaming Freedom dropped on June 5, 2024, just a week after the last chapter. So, it would be fair to assume that the next batch of pages will arrive one week later, on June 12, 2024. A lot of readers probably want to read the new chapter right now, but good things come to those who wait.

What Happens in Dreaming Freedom Chapter 143?

Dreaming Freedom Chapter 142 was a big one because it saw Jeongmin and Siyun reunite. Jeongmin wasn’t too happy at first, but it didn’t take long for Siyun’s suave attitude to win her over. The two ended up back at her place and got busy. However, when Jeongmin wakes up in Chapter 143, she realizes she may have messed up big time.

She enjoyed her night of passion, of course, and could barely believe the man in front of her was real the whole time. But it quickly becomes clear to her that she left her friends in the dust. Siyun doesn’t have any answers about what happened, so Jeongmin is left wondering how her friends feel. Trying to get her to stop worrying, Siyun decides to offer his lady whatever she wants to eat, but only time will tell if it makes a difference and if the couple can move on without any problems.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Dreaming Freedom Chapter 144.

