Spy x Family Chapter 99 Release Date Confirmed

Spy x Family has recently started a new story arc set well before the events of the main series. However, a brief hiatus slowed down the momentum of what seemed like an interesting story. So, when can we expect the next chapter of Spy x Family to come out?

When Spy x Family Chapter 99 Releases

Spy x Family Chapter 99 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in America. The chapter will be available to read on Viz Media’s website for free on June 9, as well as on the Viz app and the Shonen Jump app available on the App Store or Google Play Store. A Viz Media membership costs $2.99 a month and will allow you to read more than just the three latest chapters offered with a free membership. The last mainline Spy x Family chapter, 98, was released on May 12, making it almost a month between chapter releases. The 3-page bonus chapter 98.1, released on May 26th, offered some insight into the delay between chapters.

Chapter 98.1 showed pictures taken by the manga’s author, Tasuya Endo, who had taken a trip to London to do research for the manga, which explains why readers have had to wait so long for the next installment. The last chapter of Spy x Family starts a new arc set in the past, showing the relationship between Henry Henderson, Anya’s history teacher, and Martha Marriott, a servant of the Blackbell family. It’s an unexpected connection between two characters who rarely interact in the series, and it will no doubt develop the characters further while also going into more detail on a past war that’s constantly been alluded to throughout the manga.

So, Spy x Family Chapter 99’s release date is confirmed for June 9, 2024. For a few weeks after its release, you’ll be able to read it for free online.

