EA FC 24 Didier Drogba Pro Champion Icon SBC Guide

The EA FC 24 Didier Drogba Pro Champion Icon SBC has been quite the topic of conversation in the Ultimate Team community, and rightly so. This is your guide on how to cheaply get the Didier Drogba Pro Champion Icon in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Didier Drogba Pro Champion Icon SBC: Cheapest Solutions

The 95-rated Drogba chosen by pro eChampions League player Jonny is a great way to add one of the most legendary strikers in football history to your squad. Completing the SBC, however, is no easy task, requiring nine different challenges.

Challenge 1: Born Legend

You’ll need exactly 11 rare bronze players for the Born Legend task. This is one of the simpler tasks, as you can use any 11 rare bronze cards you have in your club or pick them up cheaply from the transfer market.

Challenge 2: Rising Star

Next up is the Rising Star task, which requires exactly 11 rare silver players. Like the Born Legend task, any 11 rare silver cards will do. These can also be found easily on the transfer market if you don’t already have them in your club.

Challenge 3: On a Loan

For the On a Loan task, you need a team with a minimum rating of 82. The most cost-effective solution is any 11 82-rated gold items.

Challenge 4: Top Form

The Top Form task requires at least one Team of the Season (TOTS) or Team of the Week (TOTW) player, with a minimum team rating of 87. Here’s a recommended lineup:

Gabriel Jesus (84)

Wendie Renard (88)

Bernardo Silva (88)

Koen Casteels (84)

Debinha (88)

Christiane Endler (88)

Cucho Hernandez TOTS (88)

Serge Gnabry (84)

Lena Oberdorf (87)

Martin Odegaard (87)

Laura Freigang (83)

Challenge 5: 88-Rated Squad

For the 88-Rated Squad task, you need at least one TOTS or TOTW player, with a minimum team rating of 88. Here’s a budget-friendly lineup:

Wendie Renard (88)

Alexandra Popp (88)

Bernardo Silva (88)

Rafa Mujica TOTS (88)

Jan Oblak (88)

Guro Reiten (88)

Martin Ødegaard (87)

Fridolina Rolfö (87)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (87)

Lea Schuller (86)

Rúben Dias (89)

Challenge 6: 89-Rated Squad

There are two 89-rated tasks, and this is the first one up. To complete the 89-Rated Squad task, you’ll need a minimum team rating of 89. Here’s the first available set of players you can use:

Erling Haaland (91)

Alexia Putellas (91)

Alex Morgann (89)

Mohamed Salah (89)

Mapi León (89)

Sandra Panos (87)

Lena Oberdorf (87)

Ewa Pajor (87)

Gregor Kobel (87)

Martin Odegaard (87)

Rose Lavelle (87)

Challenge 7: 89-Rated Squad

For the second 89-Rated Squad task, you can use a similar lineup:

Erling Haaland (91)

Kevin De Bruyne (91)

Neymar Jr (89)

Marc Andre Ter Stegen (89)

Rodri (89)

Sandra Panos (87)

Lena Oberdorf (87)

Heung Min Son (87)

Martin Odegaard (87)

Marquinhos(87)

Lautaro Martinez (87)

Challenge 8: 90-Rated Squad

The 90-Rated Squad tasks is another task you’ll have to complete twice. Here’s the first recommended lineup:

Erling Haaland (91)

Kylian Mbappé (91)

Robert Lewandowski (90)

Lionel Messi (90)

Karim Benzema (90)

Aitana Bonmati (90)

Thibaut Courtois (90)

Victor Osimhen (89)

Debinha (88)

Bernardo Silva (88)

Christiane Endler (88)

Challenge 9: 90-Rated Squad

For the second 90-Rated Squad task, you can use a similar lineup:

Kylian Mbappé (91)

Kevin De Bruyne (91)

Robert Lewandowski (90)

Harry Kane (90)

Karim Benzema (90)

Aitana Bonmati (90)

Thibaut Courtois (90)

Alisson (89)

Wendie Renard (88)

Christiane Endler (88)

Victor Osimhen (88)

Completing all these tasks will reward you with a 95-rated Didier Drogba Pro Champion Icon card. This card boasts 3 PlayStyle+ attributes, including the coveted Aerial+, making Drogba a formidable presence in the box. While the card has only 4-star skills, it’s ideal for players who favor long balls and crosses.

EA FC 24 is available now.

