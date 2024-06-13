Elden Ring Family Tree: How The Demigods Are Related

Elden Ring is about to get a whole lot bigger with Shadow of the Erdtree on the horizon, but before it gets here it’s time to brush up on lore. So you’re ready for the next chapter, here is a look at the Elden Ring demigod family tree.

The Entire Elden Ring Family Tree, Explained

Above you will find a diagram breaking down all of the core relationships in Elden Ring. These will give you the full picture of the origins of the demigods and other key players, however, for more context, you can find further relationship information below.

Marika: As we know, Marika and Radagon are the same person, however, they have three kids together. These children are Malenia, and Miquella, and it is heavily implied Melina is also Marika’s child. Marika also had a marriage with Godfrey the first Elden Lord and together they had three more children, Morgott, Godwyn, and Mohg.

As we know, Marika and Radagon are the same person, however, they have three kids together. These children are Malenia, and Miquella, and it is heavily implied Melina is also Marika’s child. Marika also had a marriage with Godfrey the first Elden Lord and together they had three more children, Morgott, Godwyn, and Mohg. Radagon: Despite being the same person as Marika and having Malenia, Miquella, and most likely Melina with her, Radagon married Rennala and had three more children. These are Radahn, Ranni, and Rykard.

Despite being the same person as Marika and having Malenia, Miquella, and most likely Melina with her, Radagon married Rennala and had three more children. These are Radahn, Ranni, and Rykard. Godrick: The last descendant of the golden lineage, Godrick is related to Godfrey and his children, however, the connection to this demigod isn’t exactly clear.

The last descendant of the golden lineage, Godrick is related to Godfrey and his children, however, the connection to this demigod isn’t exactly clear. Malenia: The most iconic of Marika and Radagon’s children, Malenina has descendants of her own that expand the family tree outside of her parents and siblings. These are Millicent, Amy, Mary, Maureen, and Polyanna, and while she didn’t birth them they are descendants of her Scarlet Bloom.

The most iconic of Marika and Radagon’s children, Malenina has descendants of her own that expand the family tree outside of her parents and siblings. These are Millicent, Amy, Mary, Maureen, and Polyanna, and while she didn’t birth them they are descendants of her Scarlet Bloom. Blaidd: While Blaidd isn’t blood-related to anybody in the Elden Ring family tree, he is the stepbrother of Ranni being welcomed by Rennala and raised alongside her youngest child.

This should give you a full rundown of the status quo heading into Shadow of the Erdtree. Of course, new information could be revealed that would expand this family tree or perhaps provide more details about some of these relationships.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will arrive on June 21.

