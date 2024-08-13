Elden Ring Seamless Co-Op ‘No Sessions Found’ Error, Explained

Elden Ring has an incredible multiplayer mod called Seamless Co-Op. This mod allows players to venture around the Lands Between with friends in a way that the base game just doesn’t offer. If you’re having the “No Sessions Found” error, here’s what you need to know.

How To Fix the Elden Ring Seamless Co-Op ‘No Sessions Found’ Error

The Elden Ring Seamless Co-Op “no sessions found” error can take place for several reasons including a version mismatch, using the wrong password, or server-side problems with the mod itself.

The first thing that you can do to ensure the problem isn’t on your end is to make sure that your version of the Seamless Co-Op mod is up to date. Following that, make sure the password that you are using the join is correct.

Unfortunately, the problem can sometimes come from the server side, and not from anything that the player has done.

On Aug. 12, 2024, the Seamless Co-Op mod developers shared to the official Discord that the matchmaking system was not working correctly and as a result it no longer functions. Unfortunately, there’s no fix players can do themselves, instead, they’ll need to wait for it to be fixed by the team.

If you’re seeing this error then we would suggest joining and staying up to date with the Seamless Co-Op mod Discord. This is where you’ll get updates first, and it is also where you can see if other users are having the same problem.

Should you still be having problems and there is no word from devs, nor any updates to install then we would suggest restarting your game, and PC, and trying again fresh. Further than that it’s something that you’ll need to contact the mod’s developers about.

The latest version of Elden Ring’s Seamless Co-Op mod is available on Nexus mods.

