Emio: The Smiling Man Chapter 7 Walkthrough

The last chapter of Emio: The Smiling Man was one of the most heavy to date, so I’m expecting Chapter 7 to have some wild revelations. Grab your cellphone, make sure it’s charged, and head out with us on this wild adventure.

Chapter 7 – Police Station

Screenshot via The Escapist

It’s bright and early in the day, and we’ve arrived at the Police Station once again, hopefully, to get some more information than we’ve gotten in the past. As we walk into the station, the female Police Officer from the previous chapters will greet us.

Select Ask/Listen, and she’ll let you know that Inspector Kamada is in the office today. She’ll inform us to go into the back room, where we’ll find Inspector Kamada waiting for us inside already.

Chapter 7 – Inspector Kamada/Back Room

Screenshot via The Escapist

After a brief exchange of pleasantries, Kamada will ask if we are here to learn about the injured man from 18 years ago, the one whose apartment was filled with blood. Select Ask/Listen to start asking questions about the situation. However, you’ll start off with a question of your own.

You’ll ask Kamada where he was last night, as he was not at the station during the Megumi incident. Kamada is a bit upset by this question, retorting back that it isn’t your place to ask something like that. After this, Ask/Listen again to ask about the missing man. You’ll learn the following:

The Missing Man’s name is Minoru Tsuzuki

Missing for 18 years

Missing since the day of Ayaka Hashizume’s murder

He was 25 years old at the time of the incident

He would be 43 years old now, if he is still alive

Was considered a person of interest during the Serial Murder Girls case

He was never found

Select Ask/Listen again, with About Tsuzuki as our main subject. Kamada will say that there is nothing else we need to know. This is because the only information that he has on Tsuzuki is dated; 18 years old, to be exact. Most people in the department believe that he is dead at this point, and generally isn’t considered important to the current case.

That being said, Kamada thinks that it’s worth digging into because we have a different perspective on the matter. Select Observations, and Kamada will continue talking, but you’ll notice that he looks a bit stiff and uncomfortable. Select Ask/Listen again to ask if he is okay, and he’ll say that it’s nothing and not to worry about it.

He mentions that he cannot share confidential information with anyone outside of the force, and that’s all he can say about the matter while apologizing. You should Think about what you’ve discovered so far, and Kamada will call you out for mumbling to yourself. You’ll ask if he thinks all of the cases are connected, and won’t offer anything noteworthy to add to your collection. Ask/Listen to him once more, and he’ll say he can’t share anything but will give you a new clue to work with.

Screenshot via The Escapist

He’ll hand over a police sketch of Tsuzuki, possibly aged 43 years old. It’s a rough translation, based on an old photo of him. Look/Examine the sketch of Minoru Tsuzuki, and then Take the sketch. As Kamada keeps talking, he’ll keep making exasperated grunts of pain, which is very suspicious and confusing, considering what happened last night. However, we’re detectives, we can’t just go around making wild guesses like that, now can we?

At this point, we’ve covered everything we can do in the back room with Kamada, so select Travel to head on out of here. You’ll need to select where you’re going, and I suggest picking this option:

I’m going to the Koufuku Station.

Kamada will wish us well while gasping in pain himself. Something fishy is going on here.

Chapter 7 – Ayumi Out and About

Screenshot via The Escapist

We’ll then cut to Ayumi walking out and about when she notices a peculiar gentleman standing by the corner. He’s wearing a tracksuit, a beanie, a hat, a face mask, and sunglasses; he looks familiar to the player, but not to Ayumi at this point. She’s shocked by the appearance of the man.

The guy takes off running, leaving Ayumi calling out to him from behind. She takes off after him and finds herself at a crossroads with no idea where he went. Unfortunately for her, the strange man is waiting for her and comes out from behind, with the camera fading to black.

Chapter 7 – Koufuku Station

Screenshot via The Escapist

We cut back to the MC at Koufuku Station, which is the heart of the city where the Serial Girl Murders took place. You’ll comment on Kamada’s strange behavior, but we need to focus on the investigation at this point. Use the Call/Engage option to select a person from the crowd. Let’s start with the College Student first.

You’ll call out to her, and she’ll respond that she already has a boyfriend before leaving. Ouch. Well, let’s try someone else. Select the Female Shopper at the front of the shop closest to you. She’s too focused on what she wants to eat to respond, so that leaves only one other option: the Businessman outside of the restaurant.

Once you’ve gotten his attention, select the Show option and show him the sketch of Minoru Tsuzuki. You’ll mention who he is, his name, and a bit of information, only to find out that the Businessman had only moved into the area within the past year. He doesn’t know much about the history, or the present of the location. He’ll then walk away.

After the Businessman leaves, a new person will enter the frame. Use the Call/Engage option to select the Teen with Coffee. He provides no further information, so it’s time to Look/Examine our Surroundings to expand the picture. This will add a few additional players to the mix, so Call/Engage with the Old Man.

While the Old Man doesn’t have any information, his interaction is one of the best so far in the game, so it’s worth the time we spend talking with him. Guess we should Call/Engage someone else, like the Old Woman. Show her the sketch of Minoru Tsuzuki. Unfortunately, while she’s lived here for 40 years, she’s never seen him before, but at least we get a piece of candy in the process.

We should take a moment to Think about what to do next, and then we’ll be approached by a Familiar Man. Turns out, it’s Kamihara. Choose the Ask/Listen prompt for the following questions:

About Kamihara

About Kamada

Observations?

If you choose to Ask About Kamihara first, he’ll mention that if Detective Kuze ever takes him to court over him slacking off, he expects you to defend him. Weird, but okay. This will also unlock a new Ask/Listen option for About Kuze. We should select that next.

You’ll ask why Detective Kuze isn’t here with Kamihara, and he’ll hit you with another Senpai Quiz. You’ll need to select the proper answer, and it’s as follows:

She’s off duty today

Even if you try to pick that you’re working separately, it will force you to pick that she’s off duty today. Now, we should Ask About Kamada, because he didn’t seem like he was doing too great earlier. Kamihara will kind of beat around the bush when asked, looking off to the side when you ask this question. Strange, but okay.

If you select the Observations option here, Kamihara will try and grill you to see if you have a thing for Detective Kuze. He thinks it’s because you keep asking about her, that you’ve got a bit of a schoolyard crush on her. How adorable.

At this point, Show Kamihara the sketch of Minoru Tsuzuki. Then, select the Ask/Listen prompt to push the story forward a bit more. Kamihara will ask what you’re doing out here, and you’ll inform him that you’re looking for more information regarding the case from 18 years ago.

We should Think about what to do next, and the MC will mention he may get somewhere if he tries for puppy-dog eyes. Well, we’re just about out of options here, so let’s give it a try. Look/Examine Kamihara and he’ll ask why you’re making that face. Kamihara will ask if you have a stomach ache or something, but will also let you know that he’s always happy to help.

Ask/Listen About Kamihara again, and you’ll let him know that you need some help with the investigation. You’ll butter him up a bit, basically tell him he’s the best thing since sliced bread, and it will unlock a new option in the Ask/Listen menu; Details of Investigation. Select this option.

If you select this option twice, Kamihara will mention that he can’t help you, even if you call him handsome again. Well, I guess we need to Call/Engage to help feed his ego. You’ll call him handsome again, but he still won’t give up any information. We should consider Ask/Listen, About Kamada twice. Kamihara will complement us and say that we’re the right person for the job, but won’t hand over any information.

However, if we Ask/Listen again, he’ll mention that there’s something unrelated that’s been bugging him. He’ll ask why we wanted to become a detective, and we mention it’s because we wanted to find our parents. We’ve never seen them before, but it’s our life goal to find them. We’ll also find out that our parents died when we were very young. Ask/Listen to Kamihara again.

He’ll mention that we’re a lot like Detective Kuze. This gives us a lead as to where we should go next, so Ask/Listen, About Kuze. He’ll mention that he noticed we asked Junko about Makoto the other day, but there was also a time when she thought she may have found someone who was her brother. She spoke to someone wearing a facemask in the Koufuku region and thinks he may be suffering from amnesia.

Think about the information that we just heard. Is this the same guy that went after Ayumi just a little while ago? Ask/Listen, About Kuze again. You’ll find that Junko is still looking for Makoto after all this time, even though he may not have been the person she encountered. You’ll want to Think about what you just heard again.

Screenshot via The Escapist

You’ll have a flashback of when you went to visit Yoshie in the nursing home, and how she felt that you would be the one to reunite Makoto and Junko. You’ll let Kamihara know that you’ll look into Makoto while conducting your search, and he’ll thank you, but also warn you not to let Detective Kuze know you’re trying to help. You might get a stern talking to because of it. He’ll then give you his number so you can keep in touch throughout the investigation.

Select the Ask/Listen prompt to ask Kamihara about the motorcycle. Kamihara hasn’t heard anything about the motorcycle, and Kuze didn’t make any mention of it to him, either. After this exchange, Kamihara will leave. Think about what to do next, and you’ll think that you should return to the office. Select Travel.

Chapter 7 – Planet Coffee

Screenshot via The Escapist

After selecting Travel, the camera will cut to the outside of Planet Coffee. Fukuyama and Ayumi will be inside, speaking about how weird the situation between Megumi and him was. Select Ask/Listen and choose About Fukuyama. He’ll mention that he is worried about Megumi and the pain that she is in, and blames himself for the situation. After this, select About Megumi, and he’ll take full blame for what happened, blaming his “poor skills” as a teacher.

After this, select About Fukuyama twice. He’ll mention that he never treated Megumi any differently than any other student and that he should have helped her through her feelings. Think about how Fukuyama is doing, and then Ask/Listen to your Observations. After this, Think again, and then select Look/Examine and choose Fukuyama to discover that he is crying.

He’ll snap out of his funk and ask if there is anything that he can do to help out with our investigation. Ask/Listen to all of the different options, choosing Observations last. Fukuyama will mention that he doesn’t have any other information regarding Megumi, Eisuke, or the other students at the moment. However, he’ll remember something that Megumi said at the police station. He’ll mention about Megumi’s interest in the paranormal and in Urban Legends, giving us a new Ask/Listen prompt; Urban Legends. Select this.

You’ll ask if Fukuyama believes in Urban Legends, and he strongly reaffirms that he doesn’t believe in ghosts and that he’s not interested in those types of stories. He does, however, believe in Aliens. He’ll ask if we do, and Ayumi is indifferent. Select Ask/Listen, About Fukuyama again. Ayumi will ask Fukuyama if he has no interest at all in urban legends. He wouldn’t have even known about the Smiling Man Urban Legend if Megumi hadn’t made a mention about it, and asked us to tell him about it.

This gives us another new Ask/Listen prompt; The Smiling Man. Select this option. He’ll be glad to know that she was saved just in time since The Smiling Man appeared before her at the Pumping Station in Chapter 6. After this conversation is done, select About Megumi. Fukuyama will confirm that she was crying when he arrived at The Pumping Station. Select Observations.

He’ll mention that Megumi believes that The Smiling Man killed Eisuke, but the Urban Legend says that only girls are killed by this killer, and Eisuke was a boy. Ayumi agrees about this and mentions that there are a lot of conflicting theories about The Smiling Man. She also mentions that she knew nothing about the supposed spell that would allow the spirit of those who had died at The Smiling Man’s hand to go to heaven.

Ask about The Smiling Man again, and Fukuyama will seemingly have quite a thought about this situation. Select Observations to confirm this suspicion. There will be an awkward pause, so once the option is available, select Ask/Listen again. He had heard a story long ago about a paper bag with a smile on it, so Ask/Listen about the paper bag story.

He’ll talk about how when his dad was in college, he had heard a story over drinks about a paper bag with a smile painted on it, and it was part of the local folklore. Ask/Listen to this story again to get more details. He’ll mention that it was more of a sad story than something about a killer, which could be about the Serial Girl Murders from 18 years ago.

Select Observations. Fukuyama will mention that the story has to be dated at least 30 years at this point, so it may have served as inspiration for the Serial Girl Murders that happened after. Think about the information that you just learned. Select Ask/Listen to find out where Fukuyama’s father’s family lives.

You’ll find out that he lived in Irumo Village, in the San’in Region; the same spot that Mr. Utsugi had visited in previous chapters. You’ll thank Fukuyama for the information, and he’s glad that he may have helped the case in some way, shape, or form. Ayumi will mention she is going back to the office, so select Travel.

Chapter 7 – Outside of Planet Coffee

Screenshot via The Escapist

Fukuyama will pick up the check once again and offers to walk you to the station. You’ll end up in the central part of Koufuku, and Ayumi will thank Fukuyama for all of the information he gave her today. He’ll mention the next time they get together, he’ll order the Tiramisu for them to share and try out.

Before heading out, Fukuyama will mention that he has a student that Ayumi may be interested in speaking to; Kohei. He wants to help out however possible with this case. He can set up a time for the two of you to meet, asking if we can come to the school around Lunchtime.

The MC will also appear in the frame, approaching Ayumi after she and Fukuyama have finished talking. She’ll mention that Fukuyama gave her some promising information and says we should go back to the office.

Chapter 7 – Utsugi Detective Agency (Night)

Screenshot via The Escapist

Ayumi will mention that she didn’t make it to Megumi’s house because she ran into Fukuyama and questioned him. You’ll ask her about the information that Fukuyama mentioned, and she’ll reiterate about the possible origin of the Smiling Man story.

Before you can review, you should Ask/Listen, About Fukuyama. It’s very apparent that the MC has a bit of a crush on Ayumi, and he wants to know more about the competition, it seems. After this, you’ll have the chance to Review the information you learned today.

You’ll need to select some answers, so select the following:

43 Years Old

Select: Eisuke Sasaki, Motorcycle parked near the scene of the crime

Select: Makoto Kuze

Select: Junko Kuze or Yoshie Kuze

After reviewing the case, you’ll mention that you feel that something is off about Inspector Kamada. You’ll ask Ayumi about what her plans are for tomorrow, and she’ll mention that she’s returning the Minami Daisan Junior High School to speak with Kohei. Select Think, and you’ll come up with an excuse to go speak with Kohei instead of Ayumi.

This brings Chapter 7 of Emio: The Smiling Man to a close. Will this little crush get in the way of the investigation? Or will things simmer down in the future?

Emio: The Smiling Man is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.

