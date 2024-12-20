Every Free Game in the Epic Games Store’s 2024 Daily Holiday Giveaway

It’s that time of year when a magical benefactor bestows gifts on us all. We’re talking, of course, about the Epic holiday giveaway. Every day, you can claim a free game from the Epic Games Store, and we’ll be keeping you up to date on each day’s game.

Today’s Free Game in the Epic Games Store

Like the Epic Games Store’s weekly free games, once you claim these games they’re yours to keep. How awesome is that? The catch is that the Epic Games Store’s daily free games are only available for a day. They drop at 11am ET / 8 am PT / 4pm GMT and if you don’t claim them by that time the next day, they’re gone.

You can expect the daily giveaways to end on or before January 9th, which is when the Epic Games Store’s Holiday Sale finishes. Epic has confirmed it’ll be giving away 16 games in total, which doesn’t quite work out as one a day, but we’re not going to look a gift horse in the mouth. Here’s the current daily freebie.

Vampire Survivors – December 19 to December 20

Developer / Publisher: Poncle

Vampire Survivors is a ridiculously simple concept, essentially a spooky Robotron where your character automatically fires. Enemies pour in from all sides and it’s up to you to dispatch them and keep upgrading your skills and equipment so you’re not the one six feet under. This fantasy bullet hell game took the gaming world by storm and if, against all odds, you don’t own a copy, this is your chance to snap it up.

Claim Vampire Survivors from the Epic Games Store

Previous Freebies

While there’s just Vampire Survivors so far, we’re going to be keeping a list of every daily giveaway, just in case you want to kick yourself for missing out on some awesome games. And I do mean awesome because, by and large, the Epic Games Store’s daily free games have been excellent and several have been AAA titles.

How to Claim the Epic Games Store’s Free Daily Games

As with the weekly Epic Games Store giveways, claiming one of these freebies is a pretty simple process. Here’s what to do.

First, create an Epic Games Store account if you’ve not already got one. You can do that on the Epic Games Store website or by downloading the Epic Games Store launcher from the site. Now go to the web store or launcher and go down to Free Games. Click on the game you want, and you should see a big blue button that says Get. If it says Buy Now, you’re on the wrong page or too late or too early for the giveaway. Click on Get, go through with the checkout (you won’t be charged), and the game is yours to keep.

So, keep checking in and we’ll keep you up to date on the Epic Games Store’s daily free games.

