Every Pokémon Game on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

We all want to relive our childhood and play vintage games, including Pokémon, and the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack provides the chance to do just that. So eager Pokémon fans can get a blast from the past, here’s every title on the service right now.

All Pokémon Games Available Through Nintendo Switch Online

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team

The latest addition to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library landing on Aug. 9 is Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team. This spin-off title first launched for the Game Boy Advance back in 2005 and put players into the shoes of a Pokémon for a new RPG experience.

This game functions very differently from the mainline game and has players exploring dungeons as their Pokémon joined by allies with no humans to be seen. This is the only Pokémon Mystery Dungeon game to be released on Game Boy Advance, however, the title did get further sequels on the Nintendo DS, 3DS, and then Switch.

Pokémon Stadium

Pokémon Stadium is one of the most popular spin-off titles in the franchise. This game is a battle-based strategy game that drops the exploration of other Pokémon games instead the focusing on battles.

If your favorite part of Pokémon is battling then this is a must-play for you and the first Pokémon Stadium has all of the 151 original Pokémon to take into battle. Pokémon Stadium was the second game from the franchise to be released on Nintendo 64.

Pokémon Stadium 2

As a sequel to Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2 retains to same focus on battle and plays almost exactly the same. The big difference here is that alongside the original Pokémon, the sequel also has Gen-2 mons, so you’ve got even more to choose from. Pokémon Stadium 2 arrived in 2000.

Pokémon Snap

Arguably the most iconic Pokémon spin-off Pokémon Snap is one of a kind and something absolutely every Pokémon fan should try out. This game doesn’t have battles or open exploration, but it does have many Pokémon. This was the very first Pokémon game to land on Nintendo 64.

During your time in Snap, you’ll travel through environments on a rail snapping photos of wild Pokémon along the way. This game will give you the best look at Pokémon in their natural habitat of any there is.

Pokémon Puzzle League

Pokémon Puzzle League is exactly what it sounds like, a puzzle game that features Pokémon. In this game, you’ll look to match colors up and destroy blocks to earn points, and you can even compete against other players to see who lasts the longest. Pokémon Puzzle League was first launched on the Nintendo 64 in 2000.

Pokémon Trading Card Game

The Pokémon Trading Card Game has seen many iterations on devices, but the Game Boy game is one of the most notable. This version of the game differs from the tabletop version you can play today, but it’s still a lot of fun if you’re already immersed in the trading card universe. This game lept on to Game Boy devices in 1998.

