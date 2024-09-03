Failure Frame Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

If you’ve been keeping up with the unconventional isekai anime Failure Frame, you’ll no doubt be wanting to know the release date for Episode 9. Let’s get straight to it, to make sure you’re ready for the next episode.

Recommended Videos

When Can You Watch Failure Frame Episode 9?

The Failure Frame Episode 9 release date is September 6th, 2024. It’s been a dark and edgy journey up to this point, but protagonist Touka is definitely starting to act more like a hero, even if he doesn’t seem to think so. In the most recent episode, for example, he literally managed to save two people from a corrupt Duke and his generally horrible town as well. The actual events were a little more in-depth than that, though, so we’ve included a brief recap below, in case you need a refresher.

What Happened In Failure Frame Episode 8?

Episode 8 of Failure Frame starts with Touka and Seras trying to convince Eve Speed to go with them instead of fighting in the colosseum and basically going to her own death. They know she’s lying about certain things, but they try to convince her anyway and also reveal a bit about their own identities in the process. Shortly after, they come across some more Curse weirdos, who are continuing to claim victory over the Black Dragoons.

It turns out that the Duke is a big old creep, and Eve finds out. She is then approached by the leader of the Curse group before bed. She sneaks out, and they all go and get her friend Lis, with the whole lot of them managing to escape at the end of the episode. It’s all very intense, but it’s always nice to see people escaping bad situations. And that is where the next episode will pick up.

Failure Frame is available to stream via Crunchyroll, with new episodes releasing weekly.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy