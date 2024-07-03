Failure Frame Release Date, Trailer, and More

Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low Level Spells is about to release an anime adaptation. It’s also a title that’s simply too long, so we’ll be calling it Failure Frame from now on, and here’s it’s release date, trailer, and more information.

What Is Failure Frame?

Failure Frame is an isekai anime about Toka Mimori and his adventures in a new world. He and his classmates are yanked into another world by a goddess to serve the role of heroes. While the majority of the group are fairly powerful, Mimori is dubbed as having e-rank abilities, which means he’s discarded as being less than worthless and banished to a dungeon.

If you’re reading that and trying to figure out where you’ve heard this plotline before, you’re probably thinking of Arifureta, which has essentially the same plot, although the main character in that one genuinely overcomes the power of might and magic with guns. It’s not set in America either.

Thankfully, anime doesn’t have to be original to be fun to watch or interesting, so while the core conceit isn’t especially inspiring, Failure Frame could hold up thanks to good animation, solid fights, and good storytelling outside of the basic idea. We’ve not read the light novels it’s based on, though, so we can’t testify to any of that for now. We’re still excited to watch the first few episodes, and we’re always willing to be pleasantly surprised by seemingly underpowered but secretly overpowered isekai protagonists. If we weren’t, there wouldn’t be much to watch at this point.

When Does Failure Frame Release?

It’s been confirmed that the anime version of Failure Frame will premiere on July 4 on Crunchyroll at 11AM PT, with one new episode a week until the end of the season. That’s not too far away, but there are already a few anime starting to trickle out for the 2024 summer season. A midweek release is always nice, though, but we’ll have to see how much competition it has from the season overall.

Failure Frame Trailer

The trailer shows off the main event of the first episode, with the characters all being drawn into a new world, and then shows the main character of Failure Frame getting bullied by basically everyone for having a weak ability. It’s a good-looking trailer, but we’re going to hold out on judging the show properly until we’ve seen more of it.

