Image Credit: Bethesda
Category:
Anime & Manga

Yes, Fans Can Watch Dragon Ball Daima Live Streams Without Crunchyroll in the U.S.

Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
|

Published: Oct 9, 2024 09:00 am

The next chapter in the Dragon Ball saga, Dragon Ball Daima, is set to release on Friday, October 11! So get your popcorn because we have all of the major details on where you can stream the most anticipated anime of 2024 if you’re in the U.S.

Where can I watch Dragon Ball Daima?

Dragon Ball Daima will be available to watch on Crunchyroll, but if you don’t have a Crunchyroll account, fear not, because Hulu has the hook up! Fans in the U.S. can stream the series debut on Hulu along with the rest of the world.

Fans from the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and India can watch the subtitled version on Hulu on October 11. While there will be an English dub version set to release later this fall, the Hulu release is strictly the subtitled version.

If you prefer to wait for the English dub of Dragon Ball Daima, Fathom Events is giving anime fans a chance to see it in theaters from November 10 to 12. The first three episodes will be available to watch in hundreds of theaters across the United States, and you can buy your tickets on October 11, when the subtitled version releases on Hulu!

There are 20 episodes slated for the first season of Dragon Ball Daima, but the time has yet to be announced for when fans can expect to watch the new anime series.

The series follows Goku and his friends, who are living peacefully on Earth when a wish made on the dragon ball causes demos to escape and corrupt it. The wish turns Goku and his friends into children, so Goku sets out with Kai to collect the dragon balls again and return to normal.

Mark your calendars and get your Hulu account ready for Dragon Ball Daima on October 11!

Dragon Ball
Dragon Ball Daima
Author
Nicole Wert is a freelance writer for The Escapist. She has previously covered entertainment and news for Parade, The U.S. Sun, Young Hollywood, and AwesomenessTV. She is your go-to person for any celebrity news updates and is always ready to give you a deep dive into anything relating to Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, or Harry Styles. When she’s not digging into the latest celebrity news, you can find Nicole playing her guitar and writing music.