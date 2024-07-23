FFXIV Finally Reveals Who Sang the Arcadion Raid’s Iconic Song

The long-awaited Arcadion Raid series arrived last week on Final Fantasy XIV, bringing more of those certified bangers to its ever-extensive list of songs, with a special mention going to Give It All, the fourth boss’ theme song. And celebrating one week of release, Square-Enix has officially revealed its singer.

The voice behind Wicked Thunder’s track is none other than Chrissy Costanza, lead singer from Against the Current. Immediately praised as one of the best Dawntrail soundtracks, players are greeted by it whenever they join the AAC Light-heavyweight M4 fight, another successful musical collaboration from popular artists in the game. The song was composed by Masayoshi Soken and performed by The Primals, the game’s official band.

I’m so excited to let you guys know that I’ve collaborated with @FF_XIV_EN on a song for their new raid series, the Arcadion! The song is called “Give It All” and it was such an honor to work with the legendary Soken-san! Have you beat all the new raid bosses yet?! #FFXIV pic.twitter.com/lpdu6vCydn — Chrissy Costanza (@ChrissyCostanza) July 23, 2024

And fans have been vocal about how much they loved the song. “Your performance was incredible, absolutely huge fan of the song and your vocals absolutely put it in my new top favorites”, commented an X user under her reveal.

Others have also gotten too excited with the theme. “I may have died in the raid because I was getting carried away with the music”, another user revealed. Honestly? I feel them.

Chrissy Costanza has been the lead for Against the Current ever since its formation back in 2011, and has recently worked on her own single 7 Minutes in Hell. Fortunately, she found a break to work on Square Enix’s critically-acclaimed MMORPG. The company has also released a Q&A with Costanza, where she revealed more about her experience working for the game.

She mentions how important music is for gaming, having been a fan of both since a young age. “Pairing the right music with the right game just completely enhances the players’ experience, and also brings the game out into the real world. It’s more than just a song, it’s more than just a game”, says Costanza.

Give It All perfectly encapsulates Wicked Thunder (or Eutrope, her off-stage name) conflicted feelings about having to fight you, being a perfect song for setting the tone for the final fight in the Arcadion Raid tier. The harder version of the fight, the Savage difficulty, will arrive on July 30th, giving players more opportunities to listen to the track. The Savage fourth fight in a raid series traditionally features a second phase, which may or may not have a new theme. But if it does, let’s hope that Costanza does that one too.

