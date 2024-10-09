Fruit Battlegrounds Tier List [UPD 18] ([dynamic_date format=”F Y”])

Are you looking for an accurate and detailed Fruit Battlegrounds fruit tier list? Well, you just found it. We analyzed all the fruits in the game and how they perform across different modes, and you can see our findings in the list below.

Fruit Battlegrounds Fruit Tier List

Image by Fruit Battlegrounds & TierMaker

S+ Tier Fruit Battlegrounds Fruits

DarkXQuake — DarkXQuake is the best fruit in Fruit Battlegrounds at the moment. It has insane AoE and damage, and its mobility isn’t half-bad at all. Its only downside is high stamina costs on moves, which prevents you from just spamming them off cooldown.

— DarkXQuake is the best fruit in Fruit Battlegrounds at the moment. It has insane AoE and damage, and its mobility isn’t half-bad at all. Its only downside is high stamina costs on moves, which prevents you from just spamming them off cooldown. Dragon V2 — Dragon V2 is one of the few fruits in the game that has a solid, non-transformed kit. The damage it has is crazy, and because most moves stun enemies, comboing is super easy. It’s one of the best fruits in the game right now.

— Dragon V2 is one of the few fruits in the game that has a solid, non-transformed kit. The damage it has is crazy, and because most moves stun enemies, comboing is super easy. It’s one of the best fruits in the game right now. Ope-Ope — Ope-Ope is a hard move to use, but once you master it, you will become a menace in PvP. The raw damage and combo potential it has is simply absurd.

— Ope-Ope is a hard move to use, but once you master it, you will become a menace in PvP. The raw damage and combo potential it has is simply absurd. Soul — Soul has relatively low damage for a mythic, but it’s also one of the best sky-camping fruits. It’s excellent if you want something that is easy to use and performs well in PvP.

— Soul has relatively low damage for a mythic, but it’s also one of the best sky-camping fruits. It’s excellent if you want something that is easy to use and performs well in PvP. Dragon — Most of Dragon’s moves bypass block and stun enemies, making it one of the best fruits for PvP. Plus, unlike Phoenix, it’s pretty solid damage-wise, even if you aren’t transformed.

— Most of Dragon’s moves bypass block and stun enemies, making it one of the best fruits for PvP. Plus, unlike Phoenix, it’s pretty solid damage-wise, even if you aren’t transformed. Okuchi — After all the buffs, Okuchi is now definitely among the best fruits in the game. It has good mobility, damage, and freeze in its kit. It’s extremely good for PvP, though farming with it can be tough because of the low range of its moves.

— After all the buffs, Okuchi is now definitely among the best fruits in the game. It has good mobility, damage, and freeze in its kit. It’s extremely good for PvP, though farming with it can be tough because of the low range of its moves. Leopard — Leopard has a fairly low range, making it relatively bad against flying enemies and against bosses. However, most of its attacks go through block, stun, and deal solid damage, making it godlike against low-mobility fruits.

— Leopard has a fairly low range, making it relatively bad against flying enemies and against bosses. However, most of its attacks go through block, stun, and deal solid damage, making it godlike against low-mobility fruits. Dough — Dough got nerfed multiple times, but it’s still a solid mythic fruit. It has incredible combo potential, as most moves stun or go through the block. Plus, it has really high base damage, making it good for farming. The only downside is that it’s vulnerable to air-camping fruits.

— Dough got nerfed multiple times, but it’s still a solid mythic fruit. It has incredible combo potential, as most moves stun or go through the block. Plus, it has really high base damage, making it good for farming. The only downside is that it’s vulnerable to air-camping fruits. Nika — Nika got nerfed so many times that it now became one of the worst mythic fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds. It has really good damage, but because most moves are blockable, using it in PvP can be a real test of nerves.

S Tier Fruit Battlegrounds Fruits

Lightning — Lightning has a fair bit of AoE, and Crashing Thunder is a solid mobility tool. However, most moves can be dodged easily, making it easy for your opponents to retaliate. It’s really not as easy to play as it seems.

— Lightning has a fair bit of AoE, and Crashing Thunder is a solid mobility tool. However, most moves can be dodged easily, making it easy for your opponents to retaliate. It’s really not as easy to play as it seems. Venom — Venom has stun and guard break on virtually all of its attacks. Plus, because all moves apply a poison effect, its sustained DPS is amazing. It’s among the best legendary fruits for boss farming.

— Venom has stun and guard break on virtually all of its attacks. Plus, because all moves apply a poison effect, its sustained DPS is amazing. It’s among the best legendary fruits for boss farming. Magma V2 — Magma V2 is a massive upgrade over regular Magma. The moves have even bigger AoE, and the damage is higher, too. Plus, Crimson Howl allows you to air-camp, which is extremely useful in PvP.

— Magma V2 is a massive upgrade over regular Magma. The moves have even bigger AoE, and the damage is higher, too. Plus, Crimson Howl allows you to air-camp, which is extremely useful in PvP. Light V2 — Light V2 is a straight-up better version of Light. It has amazing mobility and superb single-target DPS, making it excellent for both PvP and farming. However, the bane of its existence is people who can click F.

— Light V2 is a straight-up better version of Light. It has amazing mobility and superb single-target DPS, making it excellent for both PvP and farming. However, the bane of its existence is people who can click F. Flame V2 — Flame V2 has mobility, massive AoE, and great combo potential. It’s one of the best legendary fruits in the game for PvP, and farming bosses with it isn’t bad, either.

— Flame V2 has mobility, massive AoE, and great combo potential. It’s one of the best legendary fruits in the game for PvP, and farming bosses with it isn’t bad, either. TSRubber — In terms of DPS, TSRubber is among the best fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds. Its only downside is that enemies can easily punish you if you miss any of your attacks, as most have long recoveries.

— In terms of DPS, TSRubber is among the best fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds. Its only downside is that enemies can easily punish you if you miss any of your attacks, as most have long recoveries. Magnet — Magnet has long stuns in its kit, which makes landing your combos that much easier. It doesn’t have much mobility, though, and because of that, it struggles against fruits that outrange it.

— Magnet has long stuns in its kit, which makes landing your combos that much easier. It doesn’t have much mobility, though, and because of that, it struggles against fruits that outrange it. Ice V2 — Ice V2 has plenty of stuns and block breaks in its kit, making it pretty solid in PvP. However, you literally can’t play against air-camping fruits, as all of your attacks target only ground.

— Ice V2 has plenty of stuns and block breaks in its kit, making it pretty solid in PvP. However, you literally can’t play against air-camping fruits, as all of your attacks target only ground. Love — Love has heals, good single-target DPS, and auto-aim for its most used moves. It’s really good for PvP, especially if you’re a beginner. However, moves have high-level requirements, which you’ll probably need to AFK farm for.

A Tier Fruit Battlegrounds Fruits

Phoenix — Phoenix has excellent mobility and virtually unstoppable close-range combos. It heavily relies on its transformation, which you’ll need to manage carefully in PvP.

— Phoenix has excellent mobility and virtually unstoppable close-range combos. It heavily relies on its transformation, which you’ll need to manage carefully in PvP. String — String’s Fullbright pulls enemies to the ground even if they block it, making it a solid counter against flying opponents. Plus, it has excellent mobility and single-target damage.

— String’s Fullbright pulls enemies to the ground even if they block it, making it a solid counter against flying opponents. Plus, it has excellent mobility and single-target damage. Gravity — Gravity is one of the few glass cannon fruits in the game. It has no mobility, just raw AoE DPS. It’s great for farming and works well in PvP against other low-mobility fruits.

— Gravity is one of the few glass cannon fruits in the game. It has no mobility, just raw AoE DPS. It’s great for farming and works well in PvP against other low-mobility fruits. Light — Light is among the best epic fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds. It has excellent mobility, range, and damage in its kit. However, you’ll need to land Light Kicks if you want to keep up your DPS, and that can be hard against other high-mobility fruits.

— Light is among the best epic fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds. It has excellent mobility, range, and damage in its kit. However, you’ll need to land Light Kicks if you want to keep up your DPS, and that can be hard against other high-mobility fruits. Darkness — Darkness is fairly easy to obtain, and it has excellent boss farming potential because of its long-range, high-damage moves. It’s good for PvP as well, though you probably won’t be using Dark End because of its giga-long startup. You can also use it to obtain DarkXQuake.

— Darkness is fairly easy to obtain, and it has excellent boss farming potential because of its long-range, high-damage moves. It’s good for PvP as well, though you probably won’t be using Dark End because of its giga-long startup. You can also use it to obtain DarkXQuake. Paw — Paw is one of the best epic fruits for PvP. It has plenty of unblockable moves, quick windups, and high single-target damage. You’ll need to have good aim to land all the moves, though.

— Paw is one of the best epic fruits for PvP. It has plenty of unblockable moves, quick windups, and high single-target damage. You’ll need to have good aim to land all the moves, though. Quake — Quake is one of the easiest fruits to use in Fruit Battlegrounds because most moves have massive AoE, making them almost unmissable. Plus, the damage of each move is pretty high.

B Tier Fruit Battlegrounds Fruits

Flame — Flame has good damage, range, and AoE on all of its attacks. It’s really solid for both PvP and PvE, though hitting flying opponents will be a challenge.

— Flame has good damage, range, and AoE on all of its attacks. It’s really solid for both PvP and PvE, though hitting flying opponents will be a challenge. Rubber — Rubber has extremely low cooldowns on most of its moves, which compensates for its low base damage. It’s just really good for PvP.

— Rubber has extremely low cooldowns on most of its moves, which compensates for its low base damage. It’s just really good for PvP. Magma — Magma’s attacks chain really well, and the damage is pretty solid. However, they all have low movement speed, and most other epic+ fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds will outperform it in PvP.

— Magma’s attacks chain really well, and the damage is pretty solid. However, they all have low movement speed, and most other epic+ fruits in Fruit Battlegrounds will outperform it in PvP. Falcon — Falcon doesn’t have much range, but gap-closing won’t be a problem as you have plenty of mobility. Plus, the damage is solid, and most moves can break block and initiate combos.

— Falcon doesn’t have much range, but gap-closing won’t be a problem as you have plenty of mobility. Plus, the damage is solid, and most moves can break block and initiate combos. Gas — Gas has excellent sustained DPS and range on its skills, making it pretty good for boss farming. It doesn’t have any mobility, though, and if you allow enemies to reach you during PvP, you’ll be almost certainly dead.

C Tier Fruit Battlegrounds Fruits

Ice — If you ignore the fact that it can’t hit flying enemies, Ice is an extremely good fruit. It has plenty of AoE moves that do solid damage and freeze opponents, allowing you to continue comboing them. Plus, you can use it to awaken Ice V2.

— If you ignore the fact that it can’t hit flying enemies, Ice is an extremely good fruit. It has plenty of AoE moves that do solid damage and freeze opponents, allowing you to continue comboing them. Plus, you can use it to awaken Ice V2. Bomb — Bomb is one of the most beginner-friendly fruits in the game. It has excellent AoE on most moves and pretty solid mobility. The attacks do have long windups, though, which good opponents will know to exploit.

— Bomb is one of the most beginner-friendly fruits in the game. It has excellent AoE on most moves and pretty solid mobility. The attacks do have long windups, though, which good opponents will know to exploit. Sand — Sand is by far the best common fruit in Fruit Battlegrounds. It has okayish damage, good AoE on most moves, and a wide-area stun. It’s pretty good for early-game PvP against people who can’t block.

— Sand is by far the best common fruit in Fruit Battlegrounds. It has okayish damage, good AoE on most moves, and a wide-area stun. It’s pretty good for early-game PvP against people who can’t block. Smoke — Smoke actually has solid damage, and most of its moves go through block. However, it doesn’t have any range, and it’s easy to kite people who use it.

D Tier Fruit Battlegrounds Fruits

Barrier — Barrier is the fruit to use if you want to troll people in PvP, and its damage and cooldowns aren’t that bad. Its boss farming potential is atrocious, though.

— Barrier is the fruit to use if you want to troll people in PvP, and its damage and cooldowns aren’t that bad. Its boss farming potential is atrocious, though. Chop — Chop is the worst fruit in Fruit Battlegrounds. Its damage is low, and you need to aim well to land the main skills. The only upside is that you get to zoom around in a car.

That wraps up our Fruit Battlegrounds fruits tier list. To find tier lists for other popular experiences, visit the Roblox section here on The Escapist.

