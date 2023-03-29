This week on Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2023, kind of.

For more major games Yahtz has reviewed lately, check out Resident Evil 4 (2023), Metroid Prime Remastered, Atomic Heart, Hogwarts Legacy, Dead Space (2023), and Hi-Fi Rush.

Want to watch Zero Punctuation ad-free? Sign-up for The Escapist + today and support your favorite content creators!

We have a merch store as well! Visit the store for ZP merch.

Oh, you want me to cover GDC, do you? You want me to have to traipse back and forth for hours across a crowded show floor looking for one couch out of the thousands visible that it would be socially acceptable to sit on. You want me to leave the house and meet other human beings so that in the future when I inevitably need to urinate all over their games I have to suppress feelings of shame as well as the usual self-loathing and urge to masturbate? You want me to interact with other people from my peer group in an environment of mutual interest and respect in order to make friends and regain a sense of perspective and self-worth? Christ, you sound just like my wife. And my therapist. And that mouthy dude at the 7-11. Well, sorry to disappoint but I have misanthropic shut-in things to do, so if you don’t mind I’m just going to walk out of shot to the left.

