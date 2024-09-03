Image Credit: Bethesda
Harry Potter Quidditch Champions Codes (September 2024)

Kristina Timotic
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 09:13 am

Updates: September 3, 2024

Checked for codes!

Grab your broomstick and soar through the skies as you try to dodge Bludgers, score points, and even catch the elusive Snitch in intense matches. Use Harry Potter Quidditch Champions codes to get cosmetics that will help you look fabulous while throwing the Quaffle through the hoops!

All Harry Potter Quidditch Champions Codes List

Working Harry Potter Quidditch Champions Codes

  • There are currently no active Harry Potter Quidditch Champions codes.

Expired Harry Potter Quidditch Champions Codes

  • There are currently no expired Harry Potter Quidditch Champions codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Harry Potter Quidditch Champions

Redeeming Harry Potter Quidditch Champions codes can be tricky. Follow our simple guide below if you need help:

  1. Launch Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions on your device.
  2. Complete the tutorial if you haven’t already.
  3. Press in the Left Stick on your controller (if you’re playing on a console) or the M key on the keyboard (if you’re playing on a PC) to open mail.
  4. Depending on your device, you’ll have to press one of the following to access the mail code redemption feature:
    • The triangle button on your wireless controller for PS5 and PS4.
    • The Y button on your controller for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
    • The Y button on your Joy-Con or wireless controller for Nintendo Switch.
    • The S key on your keyboard for PC.
  5. Input your code into the Enter Code text box.
  6. Depending on your device, press one of the following buttons to claim your rewards:
    • The X button for PS5 and PS4.
    • The A button for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
    • The B button for Nintendo Switch.
    • The Enter key for PC.

To create a dream team and make your gaming experience better in other sports games, check out our TopSpin 2K25 Locker Codes and All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes articles to find out how to get free rewards.

Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.