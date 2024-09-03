Harry Potter Quidditch Champions Codes (September 2024)

Updates: September 3, 2024 Checked for codes!

Grab your broomstick and soar through the skies as you try to dodge Bludgers, score points, and even catch the elusive Snitch in intense matches. Use Harry Potter Quidditch Champions codes to get cosmetics that will help you look fabulous while throwing the Quaffle through the hoops!

All Harry Potter Quidditch Champions Codes List

Working Harry Potter Quidditch Champions Codes

There are currently no active Harry Potter Quidditch Champions codes.

Expired Harry Potter Quidditch Champions Codes

There are currently no expired Harry Potter Quidditch Champions codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Harry Potter Quidditch Champions

Redeeming Harry Potter Quidditch Champions codes can be tricky. Follow our simple guide below if you need help:

Launch Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions on your device. Complete the tutorial if you haven’t already. Press in the Left Stick on your controller (if you’re playing on a console) or the M key on the keyboard (if you’re playing on a PC) to open mail. Depending on your device, you’ll have to press one of the following to access the mail code redemption feature: The triangle button on your wireless controller for PS5 and PS4 .

on your wireless controller for and . The Y button on your controller for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One .

on your controller for and . The Y button on your Joy-Con or wireless controller for Nintendo Switch .

on your Joy-Con or wireless controller for . The S key on your keyboard for PC. Input your code into the Enter Code text box. Depending on your device, press one of the following buttons to claim your rewards: The X button for PS5 and PS4 .

for and . The A button for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One .

for and . The B button for Nintendo Switch .

for . The Enter key for PC.

