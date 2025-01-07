HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 Will Premiere in April

After months of teasing and endless hemming and hawing, we still don’t have a solid release date for HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2. But! We do finally have a release month.

HBO has just dropped a new trailer for The Last of Us Season 2, along with the announcement that the show will resume in April. You can check out the new trailer for yourself down below.

Fans of the video game will find plenty of familiar scenes in here, including Ellie bathed in the creepy red light of what looks like a hospital corridor. We also get a closer look at Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever. Not much is known about Abby yet, aside from the fact that she’ll be a new key character who plays a major role in the show’s second season. Other scenes have already been featured in older trailers, such as Joel going to therapy and, of course, plenty of infected swarming our heroes in snowy Jackson.

Season 2 sports a pretty star-studded cast, which includes Catherine O’Hara who’s playing the role of Joel’s therapist in Jackson, as well as Jeffrey Wright, who plays Isaac. We’ll also see the return of Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Other new characters include Dina, who serves as Ellie’s new love interest and also plays a major role in the events to come.

The show has already been greenlit for a third season, and from what we’ve heard so far, it sounds like the turnaround time between Seasons 2 and 3 won’t be as excruciatingly long as it’s already in pre-production.

The Last of Us (the video game) is now available on PlayStation and PC, while the first season is available for streaming on Max. Season 2 is set to air in April.

