Does House of the Dragon Season 2’s Finale Tie Into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 8, “The Queen Who Ever Was.”

House of the Dragon includes several nods to Game of Thrones in its second season finale, “The Queen Who Ever Was.” These callbacks are hard to miss – but did you know House of the Dragon Season 2’s finale also potentially ties into upcoming spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

House of the Dragon Season 2’s Potential Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Tie-In, Explained

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 8’s possible link to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms crops up during Daemon Targaryen’s heart tree-induced vision. In this sequence, Daemon sees both the near and distant future, covering everything from Rhaenyra Targaryen claiming the Iron Throne to the rise of Game of Thrones‘ White Walkers. It’s all fairly straightforward… except for a brief cameo by a fair-haired man with a red birthmark on his cheek. Who is he? Our guy is Brynden Rivers/The Three-Eyed Raven, who appears – looking much older and sans birthmark – in Game of Thrones‘ later seasons.

What does any of this have to do with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms? Well, the young Brynden Rivers appears in The Mystery Knight – one of the Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas that inspired A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. As such, Brynden’s House of the Dragon cameo could be setting up his proper debut in the upcoming spinoff. Alternatively, it’s either a Season 3 or 4 tease – unlikely, given Brynden’s role in the Blackfyre Rebellion is seemingly outside the scope of the show’s narrative – or simply a fun Easter egg for clued in viewers. We’ll have to wait until A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms drops in 2025 to know for sure!

Is Brynden Rivers Actor Joshua Ben-Tovim Part of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Cast?

Nope. For now, only seven actors are officially attached to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and Joshua Ben-Tovim isn’t one of them. That doesn’t mean Ben-Tovim’s casting couldn’t be announced further down the line, though. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is still relatively early in production; it only started shooting in June 2024.

And even if Ben-Tovim isn’t in the spinoff, that doesn’t mean Brynden Rivers won’t show up. After all, Ben-Tovim is the third actor to portray the Three-Eyed Raven in live-action. Struan Rodger and Max von Sydow previously played the part in Game of Thrones Seasons 4 and 6, respectively. So, clearly, the wider franchise has form when it comes to recasting the Brynden Rivers role!

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently streaming on HBO and Max. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms debuts on both platforms in 2025.

