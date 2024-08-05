House of the Dragon: Where Is Otto Hightower in Season 2’s Finale?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 8. It also includes potential spoilers for future installments of the series.

House of the Dragon Season 2’s finale reveals that Ser Otto Hightower is locked up in a dungeon somewhere. So where exactly is Otto Hightower’s prison cell in Season 2, and who put him there?

Who Imprisoned Otto Hightower in House of the Dragon Season 2?

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 8 keeps Otto Hightower’s captor and location a mystery. All we know for certain is the one-time Hand of the King is in a subterranean dungeon (his cell is pitch black until an off-screen character approaches with a flaming torch). So, he’s behind bars in one of the Seven Kingdoms’ many fortresses – presumably one allied with his enemies, the Black Targaryens. That said, this the Game of Thrones universe, so there’s always the possibility that Otto was betrayed by a lord or lady supposedly on the Green Targaryen side!

Do we have any clues to go on? A couple. In House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3, Otto announces his plans to travel back to House Hightower’s headquarters, Oldtown, after King Aegon II Targaryen fired him as Hand. That same episode, Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower asks Otto to swing by Highgarden to shore up the support of House Tyrell, instead. By Episode 6, Otto has stopped responding to Alicent’s letters, so presumably, he ran into trouble en route to either Oldtown or Highgarden. That’s sizeable chunk of real estate, making it hard to narrow down Otto’s current location. He could even be in House Tyrell’s dungeon (although that wouldn’t track with the book).

Does Otto Hightower Get Imprisoned in the Book?

Nope – not yet, at least. House of the Dragon‘s source text, Fire & Blood, doesn’t mention Otto Hightower being captured at any point between his getting shafted as Hand of the King and the Battle of the Gullet (teased in Season 2’s finale). Oh, and House Tyrell’s higher-ups sit out the Dance of the Dragons civil war in the book and don’t take any prisoners (Otto or otherwise). So, Otto’s predicament in Season 2, Episode 8 is seemingly an invention by showrunner Ryan Condal and his team.

Even so, Otto does eventually find himself in a dungeon in Fire & Blood. Potential Season 3 spoilers are coming up, so stop reading now if you want to avoid them. Okay, so in the book, Otto winds up on the headsman’s block after the Black Targaryens take King’s Landing. Presumably, he spends at least a few hours in the Red Keep’s dungeons before his execution, so he does do time!

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently streaming on HBO and Max.

