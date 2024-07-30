House of the Dragon: Who Was Hugh Hammer’s Mother?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 7, “The Red Sowing.”

Recommended Videos

House of the Dragon Season 2’s latest installment, “The Red Sowing,” sheds new light on Hugh Hammer’s parentage – specifically, his mom’s identity. So, who was Hugh’s mother according to House of the Dragon Season 2, and does it jibe with the book?

Related: House of the Dragon: Who Rides Silverwing?

Hugh’s Mother in House of the Dragon, Explained

Hugh Hammer’s mother was Princess Saera Targaryen. Saera’s name isn’t actually spoken in “The Red Sowing,” however, Hugh’s mid-episode monologue indirectly confirms she’s his mom. “[My mother] used to tell me I was no different to her brother’s boys, Viserys and Daemon,” Hugh recalls. Given King Viserys I Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen are Prince Baelon Targaryen’s sons, and Baelon is Saera’s brother, it’s easy to connect the dots. Admittedly, Baelon had several sisters, but House of the Dragon‘s source text, Fire & Blood, makes it clear that only Saera fits the bill (more on that later). After all, Saera alone worked in a pleasure house!

Related: House of the Dragon: Who Rides Seasmoke in Season 2?

What does all this mean for Hugh’s connection to the current generation of Targaryens? Well, he’s Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and King Aegon II Targaryen’s second cousin, as they all share the same great-grandparents. That doesn’t put Hugh in line for the Iron Throne, though. Even if Rhaenyra and Aegon (plus every other relevant relative) died, his dragonseed status prevents Hugh from taking on Westeros’ top job. Indeed, if there’s one thing the rival Targaryen factions can agree on, it’s that riding around on Vermithor should be the height of Hugh’s ambitions (and even that’s a contentious topic!).

Is Saera Targaryen Hugh’s Mother in the Book?

Fire & Blood doesn’t explicitly identify Saera Targaryen as Hugh Hammer’s mother, however, the book doesn’t rule it out, either. In the book, Saera had three bastard sons, none of whom is referred to by name. What’s more, Hugh’s folks go unnamed in Fire & Blood, as well. As such, there’s nothing in the OG A Song of Ice and Fire canon that contradicts House of the Dragon‘s Hugh/Saera revelation. And as we noted above, Saera had a stint in an upmarket brothel in both the book and show, so Hugh could easily be her kid. It’s just not spelled out on the page.

Related: House of the Dragon: Mysaria’s Neck Scar, Explained

House of the Dragon tying Hugh to Saera could also serve a broader purpose beyond establishing Hugh’s dragonseed heritage. We’re about to jump ahead of the show’s narrative, so consider this your spoiler warning. Okay, so in Fire & Blood, Hugh eventually decides to crown himself king, backed by some of his troops. Could his mother’s royal heritage play a part in this choice in House of the Dragon Season 2? Don’t rule it out.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently airing on HBO and Max.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy