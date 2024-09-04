How Long is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2?

The adventure in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is one that fans have been waiting for, and naturally that means we all want to get our money’s worth. Before you buy Space Marine 2, here’s how long the game actually is.

Recommended Videos

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Game Length

The campaign mode in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will take around 10 hours to complete. This amount of time will differ depending on how much difficulty you have and how many times you die, but it should land somewhere around the 10-hour mark.

While that might seem short, the good news is that if you want to 100 percent the game you will have to not just complete the campaign, but also claim all of the achievements in both the PVE Operations and PVP Eternal War modes. These are where you can expect to spend most of your time playing the game.

During the campaign, you will unlock all of the weapons just by completing missions and progressing, but for the multiplayer modes, you must earn XP to gain more rewards. Earning XP can be done by completing PVE missions or eliminating enemies in Eternal War. This being the case, the rate at which players are able to level up will differ drastically between each person, so it is impossible to put a length on 100 percent completion of the game.

If you’re looking to buy Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 don’t let the short campaign stop you, there is a lot more to this game which you will want to enjoy with your friends or alone. What’s even better is that the Season Pass looks to bring even more content to the game in the future, so if the PVP isn’t enough to keep you around, expect to see more missions released in the coming months.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available on Steam, Epic Games, PS5, and Xbox Series now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy