Atomic Heart, the new action RPG from Mundfish, sees you taking on a facility full of murderous robots in 1950s Soviet Russia. And for that extra note of authenticity, you can play the game with the original Russian voice over. But how do you do that? Here’s how to enable the original Russian voice over for Atomic Heart.

It Takes Just a few Clicks to Enable the Russian Voice Over for Atomic Heart, but You Can Only Do It from the Main Menu

If you’ve been hunting through Atomic Heart’s menus mid-game, don’t worry, you haven’t missed the Russian voice track option. You can only enable the Russian voice track from the main menu. But when you enable it, it’ll take effect immediately. You don’t need to start a new game; you can just load up your old one.

There are two things you need to do. Firstly, enable subtitles in the language of your choice. You do that by going into the menu, going over to the gameplay tab, and setting the language to whatever language you’d prefer. This is the language the subtitles will be in.

Next, go to audio and go right down to audio language. Change the audio language — by going left and right — to Russian. You’re looking for the word “Russian” in Cyrillic script, which is “Русский.”

Once you’ve done that, go back to the main menu and load up your save game, or start a new game if you’d prefer. Either way, the game’s voice acting will now be in Russian with subtitles in the language of your choice.

That’s all you need to know about how to enable the original Russian voice over for Atomic Heart.