How to Fix “Can’t Connect to Capcom ID” for Street Fighter 6

Are you having problems setting up Street Fighter 6? Have you launched it and found yourself in a strange loop where tapping “Yes, I Agree” on the Confirm Capcom ID screen doesn’t move you on? Thankfully (or not), you’re not alone. If you want to know how to fix the “Can’t connect to Capcom ID” error for Street Fighter 6, I’ve got the answer.

How to Properly Connect Your Capcom ID to Street Fighter 6

If you get an issue connecting your Capcom ID it’s possible you’re encountering network issues, but that’s almost certainly not what’s happening here. And I should know because I spent a good few minutes trying to click past on autopilot before I actually read the prompt properly.

In many games, you’ll get a screen that requires you to agree to a lengthy license agreement that you absolutely, definitely read meticulously. In most cases, hitting “I Agree” takes you through to the game. There’s more to the Confirm Capcom ID screen than that, though.

What you need to do (other than hit Play Without Account option and miss out on some online features) is scan the QR code with your phone. You can also type in the URL on your PC but that’s more fiddly because it requires you to note down every number correctly.

After scanning, you’ll be taken to Capcom’s website where you’ll be asked to either create a Capcom ID or log in with an existing Capcom ID. Whichever you choose, you’ll then be asked to connect your Xbox, PlayStation, or Steam account to your Capcom ID.

Once you’ve gone through that whole procedure you can return to the game—whether on your PC or console—hit “Yes, I agree” and the game should let you in.

You’ll only have to do this again if you manually unlink your Xbox/Steam/PlayStation account from your Capcom ID, which isn’t worth the hassle.

On the subject of how to fix the “Can’t connect to Capcom ID” error in Street Fighter 6, that’s what you need to know. Also, don’t forget to check out the rest of our Street Fighter 6 guides and coverage.