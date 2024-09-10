How To Fix Low Vram Error in NBA 2k25

One of the larger issues PC players have been experiencing on NBA 2K25 thus far is an error message concerning low VRAM. Even players with high-end graphics cards are seeing this message, so how can you get rid of it?

Fixing the Low Vram Error in NBA 2k25

It’s currently unclear why the Low VRAM error is popping up for players that meet or exceed the recommended PC requirements for NBA 2K25. The error makes sense for players who have an older GPU with less VRAM, but not for players with a modern card and over 6-8 GB of VRAM. It could be possible that NBA 2K25 isn’t well optimized for PCs, and the low VRAM error is a result of that.

In any case, to fix the problem, read and follow the steps below:

Set NBA 2K25 to “High Performance” in Windows: In your Windows taskbar, press the search button and type in “Graphics Settings.”

At the bottom of the settings, select “Browse” and find the folder where NBA 2K25 is downloaded (Program Files x86 > Steam > SteamApps > Common > NBA 2K25).

Select the .exe application, and it will show up in your Graphics Settings window.

Click on the game, press “Options,” and set it to “High Performance.” Set your Nvidia GPU to Maximum Performance: If you have an Nvidia GPU, go into the Nvidia Control Panel and select “Manage 3D Settings.”

Go to Program Settings and add NBA 2K25 from the list of games.

Scroll down the settings for the game and find “Power Management Mode.”

Set this to “Prefer Maximum Performance” and click apply. Lower all in-game graphics settings in NBA 2K25 to Very Low, Low, or Off. Restart your game to apply the changes. Uninstall and reinstall NBA 2K25 (preferably on an SSD and not a hard drive)

If none of these fixes worked for you, it’s likely you’re out of luck until the developers can issue an update for the low VRAM error in NBA 2K25.

NBA 2K25 is available to play now.

