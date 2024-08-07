How To Fix The Add Kindling to Sunlit Armor Bug in Destiny 2

A classic bug has returned for The Solstice event in Destiny 2. If you are being annoyed by a prompt telling you to add kindling to the Sunlit armor, this is how to fix it.

How To Fix The Add Kindling to Sunlit Armor Bug

Screenshot by The Escapist

The easiest way to fix this bug is to reset your Bouties for the Solstice Forge. To do this, open your main Director and then go to Quests. Click the crown icon on the left side of the screen to get all quests, and you will be able to see the Solstice Forge there; it looks like an anvil.

Now, right-click on it to see the details, and hover over the golden symbol on the left side of any of the rows and this will give you the option to reset the bounties. Doing this will cost you a few Silver Leaves that can be earned by playing Bonfire Bash. Do it, and it should stop the message from popping up for you.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Just make sure you do it on a bounty that you don’t like or are not very close to completing so that you don’t waste a bunch of progress.

The reason this bug has popped is the same as last year. The prompt you should be getting tells you to go in and reset a bounty, but the kindling prompt will pop up instead. I have no idea what the backend misdirection is and why it only impacts some players instead of all of us, but there you go. Without a doubt, it is annoying to get as it covers a large portion of the screen, so hopefully, this fix wraps it up for you.

These Bounties in the Solstice Forge are actually very important, and you should be careful picking which ones you activate. They offer varying degrees of reward in the form of Alloy that you need to make the assorted parts of the event armor. Clearing events will give you Silver Leaves, and these are then used to “buy” the Bounties. The more expensive the Bounty, the more Alloy you will get as a reward, but the longer it should take to complete.

Some of the best ones will give you up to 50 Alloy for completing Nightfalls, which you are likely to end up farming this week anyway, so that is a great option to pick. Once you have enough Alloy, you can then forge the relevant armor piece, and after that, you will be able to work on kindling the armor by getting Incandescent Ingots.

Destiny 2 is available to play now.

