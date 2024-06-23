How To Get The Dancing Blade of Ranah in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

It pays to explore The Realm of Shadows and if you do one of the weapons you might find is the Dancing Blade of Ranah. This sweet new addition has joined the game as part of Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and here’s how to get it.

How To Get The Dancing Blade of Ranah From The Secret Island In Elden Ring

To get The Dancing Blade of Ranah in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree you’ll need to discover a secret island on the Cerulean Coast and take down its hidden boss the Dancer of Ranah.

Travel to the Cerulean Coast West Site of Grace and ride Torrent alongside the waterfront cliff’s edge. As you approach the island you will notice a ledge below the main elevation of the cliff, and on this edge is what looks to be a sinkhole. If you look carefully inside you’ll see there are ledges to fall on to make your way into the hidden tunnel safely.

Carefully drop down until you reach the bottom of the tunnel then take the left side exit. You can go right to find a hidden item, but it won’t be the Dancing Blade of Ranah that you’re chasing, for that you’ll need to go underneath the water.

Once you emerge from the tunnel you’ll now be on the secret island. Look to the bigger hill on this island and you’ll see a structure, the Southern Nameless Mausoleum. Enter here and walk down the stairs to begin the battle against the Dancer of Ranah.

This can be a tricky battle. Ranah is quite aggressive and strings together long combinations. She also has access to fire magic to attack from range and the ability to heal one time during the fight. Your best bet is to carefully roll her moves and punish at the end of combinations, or to use casting from range.

Once you’ve successfully taken down this enemy she will drop the Dancing Blade of Ranah along with her armor set and your mission will be complete.

