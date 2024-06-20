How To Get The Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh Ashes in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

One of the first spirit ashes that you can get in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is the Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh. This warrior might look small but he packs a punch, and here’s exactly where his ashes can be found.

Where Are the Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring?

The Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh spirit can be found within Belurat Goal, a cave along the east border wall of Belurat Tower Settlement. You will need to defeat the boss, Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh to claim his spirit ashes.

Finding this location should be rather simple, however, navigating the cavern to reach the boss can be tricky. Start by following the path down until you reach a large cavern in the ground with a series of jars strung hanging within it.

Once you reach these jars simply hop down onto the first one which can be found next to the two enemy mobs. Now, walk off each of one and onto another until you reach the ground. You won’t fall if you just walk off the edge straight into the direction of the next jar, however, jumping can cause a degree of uncertainty. Be careful when you reach the bottom as the final jar is alive and you’ll need to fight it alongside other enemies in the pit.

Now, continue along the path and across the bridge until you reach an area where the fall will fall away leaving you in a maze of jars. The path here might look complicated, but if you stick to going straight forward you will soon escape leading you to another area that seems to be a dead end.

You will see a single jar hanging off the edge at the end of the path and you can use this as a platform to jump across to another structure below. Finally, jump down one more floor and you’ll reach the boss room.

Fighting the Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh is fairly simple. Most of his attacks are physical so you’ll want to time your rolls and avoid taking any damage. There are some magic attacks used during the fight but for the most part, these are easily avoided too, so as far as boss fights go this should be an easy one.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is now available on all platforms.

