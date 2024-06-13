How To Join Fortnite Tournaments

If you think you’ve got the skills, Fortnite gives players a great way to become the best in their region through tournaments. These in-game competition events will be held regularly and are a great way to see where you stack up. Here’s how to take part.

How Can I Join Tournaments in Fortnite?

Joining tournaments in Fortnite couldn’t be more simple and it’s something that you’ll be able to do multiple times each week. Without wasting any more time, here’s how you can check out what tournaments are running and take part right now.

Boot up Fortnite to the main menu Choose “Compete” from the menu selection at the top of your screen Take a look at the list then find a tournament you’d like to compete in and note down when it starts Head to the “Play” tab and choose “Mode Selection” From the list select the tournament you want to compete in which can be found under the “By Epic” list at the time it is set to be held Now simply play the game and try to perform your best!

Be aware that tournaments are timed events so you’ll need to take note of when they are going to begin and make sure that you’re available to play during those times.

Scoring in Fortnite tournaments can vary, but it will usually follow the same formula. Eliminating players will net you points as will placing high during your matches. So this means you can choose to play an aggressive playstyle and go for kills, or use a more patient approach to look for those placement points. Ultimately being a skilled player who can implement a mix of the two will give you the best chance to win.

If you dream of competing at in-person tournaments then grinding and honing your skills with these events is going to be integral. You’re going to want to put your best foot forward when competing so we suggest having a few casual games to knock off the rust before getting into competitive matches.

Fortnite Tournament Participation Conditions

Please note that there are some conditions you must meet to take part in Fortnite tournaments.

Verified email address

Two-factor authentication

Aspect ratio on PC is set to 16:9

Aged above 13 (13-17 must have permission from the parent or legal guardian)

Fortnite account has reached level 15

If you meet the above requirements then you’re in luck! You can start participating in Fortnite tournaments today.

