While Zenless Zone Zero is a free-to-play game, there are still plenty of things you can do to give yourself a bit of an advantage, such as redeeming codes and getting freebies. Here’s how to redeem codes in Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero Code Redemption Explained

Just like in most other gacha games, every so often the developers will release codes that can be redeemed in-game for extra freebies like more pulls or currency. In Zenless Zone Zero, you can do the same. Here’s how to redeem codes in-game:

Play through the tutorial section of the game and complete it. You’ll know you’re done when you have control over the male or female MC, whoever you pick. Bring up the menu and click on the More button at the bottom of the screen. Click on the Redemption Code option. Key in the code. Go to your Mail section (also in More), and claim the freebies you just redeemed.

And that’s pretty much it. That last bit is important, as redeeming the code isn’t enough. You need to make sure to check your Mail to manually claim all of the freebies there. The items will then get added to your inventory and you can start using them.

Over the course of the game’s lifespan, HoYoverse will continue to release new redemption codes that you can redeem in the game itself. These usually happen during livestreams or around the game’s anniversary milestones. These codes also usually come with extra currency or extra pulls that you can use on the banners. The pre-registration rewards, for instance, came with 20 Master Tapes as well as one free copy of Agent Corin.

And that’s how to redeem codes in Zenless Zone Zero. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete reroll guide, and how the pity system works.

