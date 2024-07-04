How to Redeem Pre-Registration Rewards in Zenless Zone Zero

It’s a gacha game, so of course there’s going to be pre-registration, and of course there are going to be rewards for doing so. Now that Zenless Zone Zero is out, here’s how to redeem your pre-registration rewards in the game.

Redeeming Pre-Registration Rewards in Zenless Zone Zero

Getting your pre-reg rewards is pretty easy in Zenless Zone Zero. Upon starting up the game, all you have to do is play through the tutorial until you gain control of your male or female MC, then bring up the menu to claim your rewards from the mailbox.

To do this, bring up the menu, then click on the button that says More. From here, select the Mail option, and you should see that the pre-registration rewards have been sent directly to your inbox as well. Simply click on the Claim button, and all the goodies will get added to your inventory.

And that’s pretty much it. The same goes for code redemption as well. Whenever you enter a code to get freebies, those items will get sent to your Mail, so you’ll need to head there to claim it before you can start using them.

Zenless Zone Zero Pre-Reg Rewards

Here’s a full list of what you should be getting for your ZZZ pre-registration rewards:

Master Tape x20

Boopon x5

Corin

Dennies x30k

You’ll be getting 20 free pulls on the standard banner, as well five Boopons, which allow you to pull on the Bangboo banner. In addition to that, all players will get a free copy of Corin, an A-rank character.

And that’s how to redeem your pre-registration rewards in Zenless Zone Zero. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our full reroll guide and how the pity system works.

