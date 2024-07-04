Should You Pick the Male or Female MC in Zenless Zone Zero? (Wise or Belle)

HoYoverse loves giving players the option of choosing a male or female protagonist in their games, and the same goes for Zenless Zone Zero as well. If you’re at a loss as to which to pick, though, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

Is There a Difference Between Wise and Belle in Zenless Zone Zero?

You’ll be glad to know that there is basically no difference between the male and female protagonists in Zenless Zone Zero, and you’re free to pick whoever you want. Unlike in Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail, the MC is not actually playable in ZZZ, and it all comes down to which Agents you have, so your choice of protagonist doesn’t really matter here.

In addition to that, both characters are canon to the story of ZZZ, which means that whoever you don’t pick will still be in the story, serving as a backup foil to your character.

Pick Belle

If you go with Belle, the female protagonist, you’ll be getting a much more chirpy, upbeat, and energetic protagonist. She comes off as a little more playful and immature than her male counterpart, but she could be a good fit for players who want a more lively MC.

Pick Wise

If you pick Wise, as his name suggests, you’ll be getting a more grounded and mature male protagonist. I actually rather prefer him as the backup character, as he always serves as the voice of reason to my overly excitable female protagonist, but again, it’s all up to your own personal preference.

Is There a Canon Protagonist?

As far as I can tell, no. There is no canon protagonist in Zenless Zone Zero. As mentioned previously, both characters are very heavily involved in the story no matter who you pick, so there’s no fear of missing out or picking wrongly.

Hopefully that clears up the question of whether you should pick the male or female MC in Zenless Zone Zero. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete reroll guide and codes list for more freebies.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy