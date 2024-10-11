Want to Watch ‘My Hero Academia: You’re Next’ at Home? Expected Release Date for MHA Movie 4

My Hero Academia: You’re Next, the franchise’s fourth film, has hit theaters today, Friday, October 11, but if you’d rather wait to watch the anime from your couch, here is when you can expect the movie to be available on streaming.

While there aren’t any official reports on when the film will be available to stream from home, some suggest that fans may be able to watch the fourth installment in November 2024 or sometime in early 2025. The last film that was released in 2021, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, was available to watch on AppleTV and Amazon Prime Video, which both offer free trials for new users, so we could expect You’re Next to also be available on either of those platforms.

The franchise has two other films, the first being My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, which debuted in 2018, and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, which was released in 2019. Both of these films are available to watch on Netflix as well as AppleTV and Amazon Prime Video for rent.

How To Watch My Hero Academia in Chronological Order

Before you watch the fourth film, we have you covered on how you can watch the whole My Hero Academia saga in order, including every season, which are all available to stream on Amazon Prime Video or Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia: All Might Rising (Two Heroes Special)

My Hero Academia Season 1

My Hero Academia: Save! Rescue Training!

My Hero Academia: Hero Notebook

My Hero Academia Season 2, Episodes 1-20

My Hero Academia: Training of the Dead

My Hero Academia Season 2, Episodes 21-25

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

My Hero Academia Season 3, Episodes 1-14

My Hero Academia: Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training

My Hero Academia Season 3, Episodes 15-25

My Hero Academia Season 4

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

My Hero Academia Season 5, Episodes 1-18

My Hero Academia: Hero League Baseball

My Hero Academia: Laugh! As If You Are in Hell

My Hero Academia Season 5, Episodes 19-25

My Hero Academia: Departure

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission

My Hero Academia Season 6

My Hero Academia: You’re Next

My Hero Academia Season 7

