How to Unlock All Ultimate Personas in Persona 3 Reload

There are over 100 Personas for you to fuse and unlock in Persona 3 Reload, and they’re all pretty good, but sometimes you just gotta aim for the best. So with that in mind, here’s how to unlock every ultimate Persona in Persona 3 Reload.

What are Ultimate Personas in Persona 3 Reload?

Before we get into how to unlock each one, let’s talk about what ultimate Personas actually are. There are two categories of ultimate Personas in Persona 3 Reload: the ones you unlock through maxing out a Social Link, and the ones that evolve from your teammates’ base Persona.

There is a trophy and achievement associated with ultimate Personas in this game, and that one is specifically tied to your teammates’ Personas. The good news is that this trophy cannot be missed, and will be unlocked automatically on 12/30, towards the end of the game, assuming you decided to go for the true ending.

Only the following teammates have ultimate Personas:

Junpei Iori (Trismegistus)

Akihiko Sanada (Caesar)

Mitsuru Kirijo (Artemesia)

Yukari Takeba (Isis)

Ken Amada (Kala-Nemi)

Aigis (Athena)

All of their ultimate Personas will get awakened as part of the main story, so just stay the course and you’ll get them all eventually. None of them are tied to the new Linked Episodes, so you can rest assured that you won’t miss out on these.

All Ultimate Persona Fusions in Persona 3 Reload

On the flipside, there are also 22 ultimate Personas you can unlock by maxing out a Social Link. Once you’ve maxed a Social Link, you’ll unlock the ability to fuse a new Persona at the Velvet Room. Do note that some of the ultimates can be fused via regular fusion, but you need to have the respective Social Link maxed out or it won’t appear as a possible result.

Listed below are all of the ultimate Personas, along with their associated Social Links:

Persona Social Link/Arcana Orpheus Telos Fool. Requires you to max out every Social Link in the game. Futsunushi Magician (Kenji Tomochika) Scathach Priestess (Fuuka Yamagishi) Odin Emperor (Hidetoshi Odagiri) Kohryu Hierophant (Old Couple at the bookstore) Cybele Lovers (Yukari Takeba) Thor Chariot (Kazushi Miyamoto) Melchizedek Justice (Chihiro Fushimi) Arahabaki Hermit (Maya) Lakshmi Fortune (Keisuke Hiraga) Atavaka Strength (Yuko Nishiwaki) Attis Hanged Man (Maiko Oohashi) Thanatos Death (Pharos) Yurlungur Temperance (Bebe) Beelzebub Devil (President Tanaka) Chi You Tower (Mutatsu) Helel Star (Mamoru Hayase) Sandalphon Moon (Nozomi Suemitsu) Asura Sun (Akinari Kamiki) Messiah Judgment Metatron Aeon (Aigis) Alilat Empress (Mitsuru Kirijo)

After maxing out a Social Link, the game will inform you that a new Persona can be fused, and you’ll be able to do so at the Velvet Room.

And those are all of the ultimate Personas in Persona 3 Reload, and how to unlock them.