Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Unlock All Ultimate Personas in Persona 3 Reload

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Feb 26, 2024 08:26 pm
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

There are over 100 Personas for you to fuse and unlock in Persona 3 Reload, and they’re all pretty good, but sometimes you just gotta aim for the best. So with that in mind, here’s how to unlock every ultimate Persona in Persona 3 Reload.

Recommended Videos

What are Ultimate Personas in Persona 3 Reload?

Before we get into how to unlock each one, let’s talk about what ultimate Personas actually are. There are two categories of ultimate Personas in Persona 3 Reload: the ones you unlock through maxing out a Social Link, and the ones that evolve from your teammates’ base Persona.

There is a trophy and achievement associated with ultimate Personas in this game, and that one is specifically tied to your teammates’ Personas. The good news is that this trophy cannot be missed, and will be unlocked automatically on 12/30, towards the end of the game, assuming you decided to go for the true ending.

Only the following teammates have ultimate Personas:

  • Junpei Iori (Trismegistus)
  • Akihiko Sanada (Caesar)
  • Mitsuru Kirijo (Artemesia)
  • Yukari Takeba (Isis)
  • Ken Amada (Kala-Nemi)
  • Aigis (Athena)

All of their ultimate Personas will get awakened as part of the main story, so just stay the course and you’ll get them all eventually. None of them are tied to the new Linked Episodes, so you can rest assured that you won’t miss out on these.

All Ultimate Persona Fusions in Persona 3 Reload

On the flipside, there are also 22 ultimate Personas you can unlock by maxing out a Social Link. Once you’ve maxed a Social Link, you’ll unlock the ability to fuse a new Persona at the Velvet Room. Do note that some of the ultimates can be fused via regular fusion, but you need to have the respective Social Link maxed out or it won’t appear as a possible result.

Listed below are all of the ultimate Personas, along with their associated Social Links:

PersonaSocial Link/Arcana
Orpheus TelosFool. Requires you to max out every Social Link in the game.
FutsunushiMagician (Kenji Tomochika)
ScathachPriestess (Fuuka Yamagishi)
OdinEmperor (Hidetoshi Odagiri)
KohryuHierophant (Old Couple at the bookstore)
CybeleLovers (Yukari Takeba)
ThorChariot (Kazushi Miyamoto)
MelchizedekJustice (Chihiro Fushimi)
ArahabakiHermit (Maya)
LakshmiFortune (Keisuke Hiraga)
AtavakaStrength (Yuko Nishiwaki)
AttisHanged Man (Maiko Oohashi)
ThanatosDeath (Pharos)
YurlungurTemperance (Bebe)
BeelzebubDevil (President Tanaka)
Chi YouTower (Mutatsu)
HelelStar (Mamoru Hayase)
SandalphonMoon (Nozomi Suemitsu)
AsuraSun (Akinari Kamiki)
MessiahJudgment
MetatronAeon (Aigis)
AlilatEmpress (Mitsuru Kirijo)

After maxing out a Social Link, the game will inform you that a new Persona can be fused, and you’ll be able to do so at the Velvet Room.

And those are all of the ultimate Personas in Persona 3 Reload, and how to unlock them.

Post Tag:
Persona 3 Reload
related content
Read Article How to Get Heartshots in Nightingale
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Heartshots in Nightingale
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 26, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 26, 2024
Read Article All Decks in Balatro & How to Unlock Them
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Decks in Balatro & How to Unlock Them
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get Heartshots in Nightingale
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Heartshots in Nightingale
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 26, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 26, 2024
Read Article All Decks in Balatro & How to Unlock Them
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Decks in Balatro & How to Unlock Them
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 26, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad first came home with Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].