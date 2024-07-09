How To Watch Cardfight!! Vanguard in Order

There are plenty of great options for card game anime, but one of the best is Cardfight!! Vanguard. This long-running series has a ton of episodes and plenty of modern series to enjoy. Here’s the best order to do it in.
Cardfight!! Vanguard Watch Order
Watching Cardfight!! Vanguard in order can be tricky as there are multiple versions of the series, and new seasons set in a completely different universe. For this reason, we’ve put together two different lists separating the universes.
Alongside the original series, but still set in the same universe, there was also a reboot in 2018. We’d suggest starting with the 2011 original and sticking to the release order as you watch.
Main Cardfight!! Vanguard Universe Watch Order
The ideal watch order for the mainline Cardfight!! Vanguard series should look like this:
- Cardfight!! Vanguard (2011)
- Cardfight!! Vanguard: Asia Circuit
- Cardfight!! Vanguard: Link Joker
- Cardfight!! Vanguard: Legion Mate
- Cardfight!! Vanguard Movie: Neon Messiah (Movie)
- Cardfight!! Vanguard G
- Cardfight!! Vanguard G: GIRS Crisis
- Cardfight!! Vanguard G: Stride Gate
- Cardfight!! Vanguard G: Next
- Cardfight!! Vanguard G: Z
- Cardfight!! Vanguard (2018)
- Bermuda Triangle: Colorful Pastrale (Spin-Off)
- Cardfight!! Vanguard: High School Arc
- Cardfight!! Vanguard: Shinemon Arc
- Cardfight!! Vanguard Extra Story – IF
Cardfight!! Vanguard Alternate Universe Watch Order
If you’d prefer to just stick to the newer Cardfight!! Vanguard series, then the new universe is the best option for you. Here’s the best way to enjoy it:
- Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress
- Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress (Season 2)
- Cardfight!! Vanguard: will+Dress
- Cardfight!! Vanguard: will+Dress (Season 2)
- Cardfight!! Vanguard: will+Dress (Season 3)
- Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez
- Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez (Season 2)
This is the order we’d suggest binging through all of Cardfight!! Vanguard so far. When new seasons of the series are released this article will be updated, so make sure to check back in the future before you binge through this incredible show again.
Cardfight!! Vanguard is available to stream on Crunchyroll now.