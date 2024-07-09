Cardfight Vanguard 2018 reboot poster
Category:
Anime & Manga

How To Watch Cardfight!! Vanguard in Order

There's a lot to binge through.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jul 8, 2024 09:14 pm

There are plenty of great options for card game anime, but one of the best is Cardfight!! Vanguard. This long-running series has a ton of episodes and plenty of modern series to enjoy. Here’s the best order to do it in.

Recommended Videos

Cardfight!! Vanguard Watch Order

Watching Cardfight!! Vanguard in order can be tricky as there are multiple versions of the series, and new seasons set in a completely different universe. For this reason, we’ve put together two different lists separating the universes.

Alongside the original series, but still set in the same universe, there was also a reboot in 2018. We’d suggest starting with the 2011 original and sticking to the release order as you watch.

Main Cardfight!! Vanguard Universe Watch Order

Original Cardfight Vanguard poster artwork

The ideal watch order for the mainline Cardfight!! Vanguard series should look like this:

  • Cardfight!! Vanguard (2011)
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard: Asia Circuit
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard: Link Joker
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard: Legion Mate
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard Movie: Neon Messiah (Movie)
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard G
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard G: GIRS Crisis
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard G: Stride Gate
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard G: Next
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard G: Z
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard (2018)
  • Bermuda Triangle: Colorful Pastrale (Spin-Off)
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard: High School Arc
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard: Shinemon Arc
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard Extra Story – IF

Cardfight!! Vanguard Alternate Universe Watch Order

Cardfight Vanguard Divinez poster artwork with card being thrown

If you’d prefer to just stick to the newer Cardfight!! Vanguard series, then the new universe is the best option for you. Here’s the best way to enjoy it:

  • Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress (Season 2)
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard: will+Dress
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard: will+Dress (Season 2)
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard: will+Dress (Season 3)
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez (Season 2)

This is the order we’d suggest binging through all of Cardfight!! Vanguard so far. When new seasons of the series are released this article will be updated, so make sure to check back in the future before you binge through this incredible show again.

Cardfight!! Vanguard is available to stream on Crunchyroll now.

Post Tag:
Anime
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]