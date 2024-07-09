How To Watch Cardfight!! Vanguard in Order

There are plenty of great options for card game anime, but one of the best is Cardfight!! Vanguard. This long-running series has a ton of episodes and plenty of modern series to enjoy. Here’s the best order to do it in.

Cardfight!! Vanguard Watch Order

Watching Cardfight!! Vanguard in order can be tricky as there are multiple versions of the series, and new seasons set in a completely different universe. For this reason, we’ve put together two different lists separating the universes.

Alongside the original series, but still set in the same universe, there was also a reboot in 2018. We’d suggest starting with the 2011 original and sticking to the release order as you watch.

Main Cardfight!! Vanguard Universe Watch Order

The ideal watch order for the mainline Cardfight!! Vanguard series should look like this:

Cardfight!! Vanguard (2011)

Cardfight!! Vanguard: Asia Circuit

Cardfight!! Vanguard: Link Joker

Cardfight!! Vanguard: Legion Mate

Cardfight!! Vanguard Movie: Neon Messiah (Movie)

Cardfight!! Vanguard G

Cardfight!! Vanguard G: GIRS Crisis

Cardfight!! Vanguard G: Stride Gate

Cardfight!! Vanguard G: Next

Cardfight!! Vanguard G: Z

Cardfight!! Vanguard (2018)

Bermuda Triangle: Colorful Pastrale (Spin-Off)

Cardfight!! Vanguard: High School Arc

Cardfight!! Vanguard: Shinemon Arc

Cardfight!! Vanguard Extra Story – IF

Cardfight!! Vanguard Alternate Universe Watch Order

If you’d prefer to just stick to the newer Cardfight!! Vanguard series, then the new universe is the best option for you. Here’s the best way to enjoy it:

Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress

Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress (Season 2)

Cardfight!! Vanguard: will+Dress

Cardfight!! Vanguard: will+Dress (Season 2)

Cardfight!! Vanguard: will+Dress (Season 3)

Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez

Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez (Season 2)

This is the order we’d suggest binging through all of Cardfight!! Vanguard so far. When new seasons of the series are released this article will be updated, so make sure to check back in the future before you binge through this incredible show again.

Cardfight!! Vanguard is available to stream on Crunchyroll now.

