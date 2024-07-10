How To Watch The Seven Deadly Sins & Its Movies in Order

Netflix has had plenty of anime hits over the years but one of the first was The Seven Deadly Sins. This franchise has continued to grow in popularity and expand in size over the years, so for those who want to check it out here’s the best watch order.

The Seven Deadly Sins Watch Order

There is a lot of content within The Seven Deadly Sins universe. This includes multiple seasons, movies, OVAs, and a spin-off series. Here’s the way we would suggest binging through all of it.

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 1)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Ban’s Side Story (OVA)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War (Season 2)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments (Season 3)

The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky

The Seven Deadly Sins: Heroes’ Frolic (OVA)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods (Season 4)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (Season 5)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light (Movie)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (Season 1)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (Season 2)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Season 1)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Season 2)

This is the best way to enjoy all of The Seven Deadly Sins content out there logically and enjoyably. The best part is that it’s mostly in release order, so you shouldn’t need to jump around when watching on streaming services.

While most releases flow into each other, there is one discrepancy between the final mainline season of The Seven Deadly Sins and the film Cursed By Light. During the final episode of The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement, roughly halfway through is when the movie is set, so chronologically you’d want to pause the episode and watch Cursed By Light before finishing it.

Fortunately, watching the movie after the show doesn’t take away from the experience, so we’d suggest saving yourself some sanity and doing that. With Season 2 of Four Knights of the Apocalypse on the way, now is the best time to binge through all of The Seven Deadly Sins.

